Flow cytometer market size to grow at a CAGR of 13.12% by 2027 | North America to account for 35% of the market's growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global flow cytometer market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,038.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.12% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Based on geography, the global flow cytometer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global flow cytometer market. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of several infectious and chronic diseases, the growing presence of pharmaceutical companies, a rise in the development of various therapeutic drugs, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the flow cytometer market was valued at USD 4,397.07 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flow Cytometer Market 2023-2027

Flow cytometer market - Five forces

The global flow cytometer market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Flow cytometer market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Flow cytometer market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (reagents and consumables, instruments, and others) and end-user (pharmaceutical industry, health and diagnostic centers, and others).

The reagents and consumables segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The primary functions of these reagents and consumables include cell separation, cell detection, blocking, cell status analysis, performance control, and cell staining. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as a high volume of sales and a short product replacement or replenishment cycle. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Flow cytometer market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing expenditure on R&D is driving the growth of the global flow cytometer market.

is driving the growth of the global flow cytometer market. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, COVID-19, heart diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and dementia has driven the need for developing biologics and small molecules.

Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on R&D for the development of new drug molecules to enhance their product pipeline.

They are also increasing their R&D expenditure on discovering and developing novel drugs.

Thus, the growing demand for advanced technologies is expected to contribute to the growth of the global flow cytometer market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing level of process automation is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The level of automation has improved significantly over the last couple of decades.

Automation allows the storage of processed information and reduces the need for human intervention.

Most instruments and devices used in laboratories can be integrated into a digital ecosystem to enable seamless integration.

This will allow higher throughput, better accuracy, more energy efficiency, reduced wastage of resources, and lower operating costs in the long run.

Therefore, the global flow cytometer market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

A shortage of skilled professionals is challenging the growth of the global flow cytometer market.

is challenging the growth of the global flow cytometer market. Flow cytometer instruments require advanced analysis software for various measurement procedures.

Hence, the operation of these instruments and the analysis of samples requires considerable training.

Companies should invest significantly in training their employees on the effective use of these instruments.

These devices also need high maintenance, especially for companies in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Therefore, the shortage of skilled labor, along with the growing complexity of flow cytometer instruments, will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this flow cytometer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flow cytometer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the flow cytometer market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flow cytometer market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Flow Cytometer Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The flow meter market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3.09 billion between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), type (ultrasonic, magnetic, differential pressure, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The smart gas meters market size is expected to increase by USD 1.97 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (AMR and AMI) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Flow Cytometer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,038.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amphasys AG, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cytek Biosciences Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Enzo Biochem Inc., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, OLS OMNI Life Science GmbH and Co. KG, Onchip Biotechnology Co. Ltd.Corp., Sartorius AG, Sony Group Corp., Stratedigm Inc., Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Union Biometrica Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global flow cytometer market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global flow cytometer market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Reagents and consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Reagents and consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Reagents and consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Reagents and consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Reagents and consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Health and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Health and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Health and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Health and diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Health and diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 112: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amphasys AG

Exhibit 117: Amphasys AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Amphasys AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Amphasys AG - Key offerings

12.5 Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 123: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 124: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 125: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 126: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 127: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 128: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cytek Biosciences Inc.

Exhibit 133: Cytek Biosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Cytek Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Cytek Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 136: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 DiaSorin SpA

Exhibit 141: DiaSorin SpA - Overview



Exhibit 142: DiaSorin SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: DiaSorin SpA - Key news



Exhibit 144: DiaSorin SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: DiaSorin SpA - Segment focus

12.11 Enzo Biochem Inc.

Exhibit 146: Enzo Biochem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Enzo Biochem Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Enzo Biochem Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG

Exhibit 149: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 150: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 152: Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.13 Sartorius AG

Exhibit 153: Sartorius AG - Overview



Exhibit 154: Sartorius AG - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Sartorius AG - Key news



Exhibit 156: Sartorius AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Sartorius AG - Segment focus

12.14 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 158: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Stratedigm Inc.

Exhibit 163: Stratedigm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Stratedigm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Stratedigm Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Sysmex Corp.

Exhibit 166: Sysmex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Sysmex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Sysmex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Sysmex Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 170: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio