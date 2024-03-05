Flow cytometer market size to grow at a CAGR of 13.12% by 2027, North America to account for 35% of the market's growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global flow cytometer market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,038.44 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.12% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Based on geography, the global flow cytometer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global flow cytometer market. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of several infectious and chronic diseases, the growing presence of pharmaceutical companies, a rise in the development of various therapeutic drugs, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the flow cytometer market was valued at USD 4,397.07 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (reagents and consumables, instruments, and others) and end-user (pharmaceutical industry, health and diagnostic centers, and others).

The reagents and consumables segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The primary functions of these reagents and consumables include cell separation, cell detection, blocking, cell status analysis, performance control, and cell staining. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as a high volume of sales and a short product replacement or replenishment cycle. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

The increasing expenditure on R&D

The increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, COVID-19, heart diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and dementia has driven the need for developing biologics and small molecules. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on R&D for the development of new drug molecules to enhance their product pipeline. They are also increasing their R&D expenditure on discovering and developing novel drugs. Thus, the growing demand for advanced technologies is expected to contribute to the growth of the global flow cytometer market during the forecast period.

The increasing level of process automation is a key trend in the market.

A shortage of skilled professionals is challenging the growth of the global flow cytometer market

Analyst Review

The flow cytometer market is witnessing significant growth, driven by advancements in technological flow cytometry instruments and increasing healthcare expenditure globally. Key players in the industry are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative solutions, particularly in the reagents & consumables segment and instrument segment. Additionally, collaborations between academic & research institutes and biopharmaceutical research firms are shaping the market landscape.

One of the primary challenges faced by the industry is the high cost of instruments, which can hinder geographic expansions and market penetration. However, public-private funding initiatives are playing a crucial role in mitigating this challenge, fostering growth and affordability. Moreover, advancements in digital signal processing and imaging technologies are enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of PoC diagnostics.

The market is also witnessing a surge in demand for antibody-based testing solutions, particularly in the diagnosis and monitoring of infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS. This demand, coupled with advancements in biotechnology, is driving market growth.

Ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks and trade regulations is imperative for market players to maintain market share and sustain growth. Moreover, data analysis capabilities are becoming increasingly crucial for strategic market growth analysis and value chain optimization.

Skilled healthcare professionals are essential for the effective utilization of flow cytometry instruments, emphasizing the need for continuous training and education programs. Furthermore, recent technological innovations are enabling production analysis and value chain optimization to streamline operations and reduce costs.

In conclusion, the flow cytometer market presents lucrative opportunities for market decision makers, provided they navigate the evolving market regulations and leverage strategic market growth analysis to capitalize on geographic expansions and technological innovations. By prioritizing research and development and fostering collaborations, the industry can achieve sustainable growth and address emerging healthcare challenges effectively.

