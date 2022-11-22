Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market - A Global Market and Regional: Focus on Offering, Technology, End User, Type, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market to Reach $5,287.4 Million by 2032

Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market Industry Overview

The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market was valued at $1,653.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $5,287.4 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing burden of cancer, expansion of applications in flow cytometry for research activities, innovation in flow cytometry leading to the use of next-generation flow cytometers, and the increasing use of flow cytometry in the identification and diagnosis of immune-deficiency diseases.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market is in the developed phase. The increasing research for flow cytometry for the detection of solid tumors and the leveraging of public-private initiatives to advance R&D in the field of immunology and oncology research are some of the major opportunities in the global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 had a minimal impact on the global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market.The initial breakout of the pandemic led to an increase in the use of reagents of flow cytometry in research activities and clinical trials.

However, the manufacturers witnessed a loss in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and preventive actions such as a reduction in supply chain and sales.Also, there was a significant shift observed toward research activities for treating and diagnosing COVID-19, which resulted in a halt in research activities for oncology using flow cytometry.

Besides these minimal impacts, flow cytometry in oncology and immunology is expected to overcome the impact in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Offering

Products

Instruments



Reagents and Consumables



Software

Services

The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market (by offering) is expected to be dominated by the products segment.

Segmentation 2: by Technology

Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology (by technology) is expected to be dominated by the cell-based flow cytometry segment.

Segmentation 3: by Type

Immunology

Oncology

The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market (by type) is dominated by the oncology segment.

Segmentation 4: by Application

Translational Research

Clinical Research

The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market (by application) is dominated by the translational research segment.

Segmentation 5: by End User

Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Reference Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market (by end user) is dominated by the hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and reference laboratories segment.

Segmentation 6: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Europe - Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Rest-of- Europe

- , , U.K., , , , Rest-of- Asia-Pacific - Japan , China , India , Australia , South Korea , Singapore , Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , , , , Rest-of- Latin America - Brazil , Mexico , Rest-of- Latin America

- , , Rest-of- Rest-of-the-World

The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market (by region) is dominated by the North America segment.

Recent Developments in the Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market

In February 2022 , Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired Cytognos, S.L. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its flow cytometry portfolio and gained the expertise of ~80 scientists and professionals at Cytognos S.L.

, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired Cytognos, S.L. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its flow cytometry portfolio and gained the expertise of ~80 scientists and professionals at Cytognos S.L. In September 2022 , Becton, Dickinson and Company launched BD Research Cloud, a cloud-based software solution designed to streamline the flow cytometry workflow to enable higher quality experiments with faster time to insight for scientists working across a range of disciplines, including immunology, virology, oncology, and infectious disease monitoring.

, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched BD Research Cloud, a cloud-based software solution designed to streamline the flow cytometry workflow to enable higher quality experiments with faster time to insight for scientists working across a range of disciplines, including immunology, virology, oncology, and infectious disease monitoring. In September 2021 , Beckman Coulter , a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, launched its new CytoFLEX flow cytometry platform, which is expected to open new avenues for cancer researchers with respect to single-cell analysis. This new system launched by the company offers powerful analytical performance in a benchtop instrument, which offers high sensitivity.

, , a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, launched its new CytoFLEX flow cytometry platform, which is expected to open new avenues for cancer researchers with respect to single-cell analysis. This new system launched by the company offers powerful analytical performance in a benchtop instrument, which offers high sensitivity. In February 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired the cell sorting technology assets of Propel Labs, which is expected to broaden Thermo Fisher's flow cytometry and cell analysis portfolio.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired the cell sorting technology assets of Propel Labs, which is expected to broaden flow cytometry and cell analysis portfolio. In December 2020 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Phitonex, Inc., a pioneer in the field of spectral dye platforms for high-resolution biological applications, including oncology and immunology. With the acquisition of the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expected to offer greater flow cytometry capabilities to meet evolving customer demands for cell and protein analysis research.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired Phitonex, Inc., a pioneer in the field of spectral dye platforms for high-resolution biological applications, including oncology and immunology. With the acquisition of the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expected to offer greater flow cytometry capabilities to meet evolving customer demands for cell and protein analysis research. In January 2020 , Luminex Corporation acquired Merck's flow cytometry business portfolio for $75 million , further enabling the company to effectively enhance its existing offerings related to flow-based detection instruments. The company's newly acquired FCM portfolio includes Guava and Amnis product portfolios.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market:

Increasing Burden of Cancer is One of the Major Propelling Factors for the Innovation of Novel Technologies in Flow Cytometry

Expansion of Applications in Flow Cytometry for Research Activities Propels its Demand in the Market

Innovation in Flow Cytometry Leading to Use of Next-Generation Flow Cytometers

Increasing Use of Flow Cytometry in Identification and Diagnosis of Immune-Deficiency Diseases

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High Cost of the Products of the Flow Cytometry Equipment Restraining the Adoption of the Devices in Emerging Economies

False Negative and Positive Antibody Responses Can Hinder the Adoption of Flow Cytometry

How can this report add value to an organization?

Offerings: The offerings segment helps the reader understand the different types of flow cytometry offerings available in the market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of products that fall under the two main segments, i.e., products and services.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as product launches, business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, funding activities, and regulatory and legal approvals.The favored strategy for the companies has been new product offerings to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in June 2022, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched its new cell sorting technology at the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC). Using this technology can help in sorting cells at a very fast speed during flow cytometry.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different products for flow cytometry.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Moreover, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions will help the reader understand the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the players in this market are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A (Luminex Corporation)

Enzi Biochem Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Netherlands

Rest-of- Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest-of- Latin America

Rest-of-the-World

