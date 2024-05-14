Flow Cytometry Market size is set to grow by USD 6038.44 million from 2023-2027, increasing expenditure on r and d to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flow cytometry market size is estimated to grow by USD 6038.44 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 13.12% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Product (Reagents and consumables, Instruments, and Others ), End-user (Pharmaceutical industry, Health and diagnostic centers, and Others ), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amphasys AG, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cytek Biosciences Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Enzo Biochem Inc., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. And Co. KG, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd, OLS OMNI Life Science GmbH and Co. KG, Onchip Biotechnology Co. Ltd.Corp., Sartorius AG, Sony Group Corp., Stratedigm Inc., Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Union Biometrica Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Flow cytometry, a crucial technology in life science and biopharmaceutical research, has witnessed significant automation over the past few decades. From manual sample preparation and loading to advanced instruments for sample preparation, loading, and storage, the market has seen substantial growth. These digital devices reduce human intervention, offer seamless integration with other processes, and decrease processing time and supervision. Key applications include multiparametric data analysis, stem cell cultures, and fluorescent-labeled antibodies. Flow cytometry services cover various sectors like cancer, HIV, drug discovery, and immune disorders. Innovations include microfluidic flow cytometry, liquid handling robotics, and cellular diagnostics. Fluorochrome combinations and flow cytometric services are essential components of this market. PCR and antibody-based testing are additional applications.

Market Challenges

* Flow cytometers are increasingly utilized in drug discovery and development due to their analytical capabilities.

* The high cost of flow cytometer instruments is a significant challenge to market growth.

* Costs vary based on type and brand, with an average price ranging from $100,200 to $500,200 per unit.

* Additional expenses include reagents, markers, consumables, and software support.

* The average cost of a flow cytometry kit is approximately $220-$230.

* Large initial investment required for procurement, setup, and calibration.

* Instruments have a useful life of six to eight years, with a low probability of replacement within the first five years.

* Innovation in product features, digitization, and accessories leads to faster obsolescence and shorter replacement cycles.

* Total ownership cost is high, particularly in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

* Cost of flow cytometer instruments, along with additional components and maintenance, may hinder market growth.

Segment Overview

This flow cytometry market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Reagents and consumables

1.2 Instruments

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Pharmaceutical industry

2.2 Health and diagnostic centers

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Reagents and consumables- The flow cytometry market segment encompasses a range of products essential for this technique, including reagents and consumables, digital signal processing instruments, data analysis solutions, software, and accessories. These products cater to various applications in the healthcare sector, particularly in the diagnosis and monitoring of infectious diseases such as AIDS and tuberculosis, as well as sexually transmitted diseases. In drug development activities, cell-based flow cytometry and bead-based assays are employed for stem cell cultures and the analysis of multiparametric data. Flow cytometers, fluorescent-labeled antibodies, and fluorescent-labeled compounds are integral components of this market, enabling the detection of conditions like cancer and HIV. Control parameters and flow cytometry services are also crucial for ensuring accurate results. Flow cytometry innovators and contract service providers offer flow cytometry analysis, techniques such as Western blotting and immunohistochemistry, and microscopy services to cater to the growing demand for these instruments in clinical testing labs. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, leukemia, lymphoma, and other diseases, as well as the need for rapid point-of-care diagnostics.

Research Analysis

The Flow Cytometry Market encompasses the use of multiparametric data analysis solutions for stem cell research, including the application of fluorescent-labeled antibodies and compounds in flow cytometry services. Flow cytometry technique is a crucial tool in life science, biotechnology, and biopharmaceutical research activities, enabling the analysis of various cell types and their characteristics. Flow cytometer instruments are employed in the diagnosis and monitoring of autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases such as AIDS, and cancer, as well as immunodeficiency disorders. Microfluidic flow cytometry and PCR are advanced technologies used in this field, while antibody-based testing is a common application. Western blotting and immunohistochemistry, along with microscopy, serve as complementary techniques for further investigation. Control parameters ensure accurate and reliable data analysis.

Market Research Overview

The Flow Cytometry Market refers to the global industry dedicated to the production, sale, and use of flow cytometry instruments and related consumables. These technologies enable the analysis of cellular components in various fields, including immunology, hematology, and research. The market is driven by factors such as increasing research and development activities, rising demand for personalized medicine, and technological advancements. Flow cytometry techniques offer high-speed analysis, multi-parameter detection, and the ability to sort cells based on specific characteristics. The market encompasses various components, including instruments, reagents, and software, and serves a diverse range of end-users, including academic and research institutions, hospitals, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Reagents And Consumables



Instruments



Others

End-user

Pharmaceutical Industry



Health And Diagnostic Centers



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

