Flow Cytometry Market Size Worth USD 11,016.73 Million Globally with an Outstanding CAGR of 11.2% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Rising Demand and Revenue Outlook

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "Flow Cytometry Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. A proficient team works meticulously with their potential capabilities to generate the premium Flow Cytometry market research report. To put marketplace clearly into the focus, most up to date market insights and analysis has been offered via this report. This report broadly comprises of absolute and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in this industry, exhaustive analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players. Data collection modules with large sample sizes have been used in the first class Flow Cytometry report to pull together data and perform base year analysis.

The global flow cytometry market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 11,016.73 million by 2029 from USD 4,741.84 million in 2021.

Download Sample Copy of Flow Cytometry Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-flow-cytometry-market

Market Overview:

Flow cytometry is a key process for screening cells from a heterologous cell mixture used in cell sorting, counting, protein regeneration, and engineering. The analysis of cell surface and intracellular molecule expression, the characterization and definition of various cell types in a heterogeneous cell population, the evaluation of the purity of isolated subpopulations, and the measurement of cell size and volume are all common uses for flow cytometry. It enables the simultaneous examination of multiple parameters for a single cell. A flow cytometer uses lasers to produce light, which is subsequently dispersed by the sample's cells, recorded by detectors, and converted into signals for analysis and measurement.

The global flow cytometry market is driven by the factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for new technologies in the flow cytometry market, which enhances its demand, as well as increasing investment in research and development, which leads to market growth. Currently, healthcare expenditure has increased across developed and emerging countries, which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative flow cytometry markets. However, the high cost of flow cytometry instruments is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global flow cytometry market.

Opportunities for Players:

Increase in adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia

Flow cytometry is a sophisticated technique for measuring individual cells and other particles in suspension at a rate of thousands of cells per second. Flow cytometry has been extended to environmental investigations, extracellular vesicle analysis, and the capacity to use upwards of 30 different parameters for more extensive analysis. It is most typically used in the setting of immunology.

Some of the major players operating in the Flow Cytometry market are:

Sysmex Corporation,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

BD,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Beckman Coulter , Inc.,

, Inc., Luminex Corporation (now subsidiary of DiaSorin S.p.A.),

Sony Biotechnology Inc.,

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.,

Cytek Biosciences,

bioMérieux SA,

Merck KGaA,

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.,

Miltenyi Biotec,

Takara Bio Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Q2 Solutions (a subsidiary of IQVIA).,

CellKraft Biotech Pvt. Ltd.,

Sartorius AG,

NeoGenomics Laboratories,

Bay bioscience Co., Ltd.,

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.,

CytoBuoy b.v.,

ORFLO Technologies,

IKEDA SCIENTIFIC Co., Ltd.,

BioLegend, Inc.,

II-VI Incorporated,

Enzo Biochem Inc.,

Union Biometrica, Inc.,

Cytonome/ST, LLC,

Stratedigm, Inc,

NanoCellect Biomedical,

BennuBio Inc.,

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC,

On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.

Corporation,

Enzo Biochem

Get Full PDF Research Report to Know More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-flow-cytometry-market

Recent Developments,

In December 2018 , the News-Medical.net article stated that combining fluorescent-tagged monoclonal antibodies with flow cytometry is commonly used among cancer researchers. Similarly, after over a decade of extensive research, high-throughput image-based flow cytometry is now accepted and widely used in scientific research and academics, particularly in cancer biology

, that combining fluorescent-tagged monoclonal antibodies with flow cytometry is commonly used among cancer researchers. Similarly, after over a decade of extensive research, high-throughput image-based flow cytometry is now accepted and widely used in scientific research and academics, particularly in cancer biology

In January 2022 , Becton, Dickinson and Company, a global medical technology company , announced that a study conducted in collaboration with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory ( EMBL ) and published the new BD innovation in flow cytometry that adds fluorescence imaging and image-based deaccessioning to sort individual cells at exceptionally high speed, based on the visual details of each cell rather than the type or quantity of biomarkers present. The novel method has the potential to revolutionize immunology, cell biology, and genomics research, as well as enable the development of new cell-based therapeutics





In , Becton, EMBL BD cytometry deaccessioning genomics In June 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Invitrogen Attune CytPix Flow Cytometer , an imaging-enhanced flow cytometer that combines acoustic focusing flow cytometry technology with a high-speed camera. This has enhanced the company's flow cytometry portfolio

The expense of money used by a country on its healthcare and its growth rate over time is inclined by a wide variety of economic and social factors, including the financing arrangements and structure of the organization of the health system. In particular, there is a strong association between the complete income level of a country and how much the population of that country spends on health care.

Critical Insights Related to the Flow Cytometry Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

THANKSGIVING WEEK SALE!!!

Get UP TO 35%. OFF ON GLOBAL REPORTS. OFFER VALID TILL 30th NOV 2022

For More, Inquire at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-flow-cytometry-market

Market Dynamics: Flow Cytometry Market

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

These increasing prevalence and incidences of chronic diseases are likely to drive market growth by focusing on cytometry devices. The increasing incidences of diseases lead to an increase in the global market as many companies are investing in research and development. This resulted in the enormous lead in demand for advancements to diagnose the disease through quick and accurate techniques.

Increasing application of cytometry instruments

Technological developments in cytometry instruments are rising by combining several new techniques to provide high resolution and sensitivity to quantify new entities of cells.

The immunophenotypic analysis is important not only for the initial diagnosis and categorization of acute leukemia, chronic lymphoproliferative disorders, and malignant lymphomas but also for their treatment. Flow cytometry can be used as a sensitive assay to track patients' improvement after chemotherapy or transplantation and detect minimal residual illness (MRD).

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry's leading players who have leveraged their market position.

It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behaviour that can help the organization better curate market strategies

Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

The market research report includes all of the market's valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

The Flow Cytometry Industry covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-flow-cytometry-market

Key Industry Segmentation: Flow Cytometry Market

By Product

Reagents and consumables

Flow cytometry instruments

Accessories

Services

Software

By Technology

Cell-based flow cytometry

Bead-based flow cytometry

By Application

Research applications

Clinical applications

Industrial applications

By End User

Pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies

Academic & research institutes

Hospitals

Clinical testing laboratories

Blood bank

By Distribution Channel

Retail sales

Direct tenders

Regional Analysis/Insights: Flow Cytometry Market

The countries covered in the flow cytometry market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and rest of the Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global flow cytometry market due to the technological advancement and growing adoption of various advanced diagnostic applications.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Flow Cytometry Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Product

8. Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Technology

9. Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Application

10. Global Flow Cytometry Market, By End User

11. Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Distribution Channel

12. Global Flow Cytometry Market, By Region

13. Global Flow Cytometry Market: Company Landscape

14. SWOT Analyses

15. Company Profile

16. Questionnaires

17. Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-flow-cytometry-market

Explore More Reports:

North America Flow Cytometry Market, By Product (Flow Cytometry Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software, Accessories and Services), Technology (Cell-Based Flow Cytometry and Bead-Based Flow Cytometry), Application (Research Applications, Clinical Applications and Industrial Applications), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders and Retail Sales) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-flow-cytometry-market

Europe Flow Cytometry Market, By Product (Flow Cytometry Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software, Accessories and Services), Technology (Cell-Based Flow Cytometry and Bead-Based Flow Cytometry), Application (Research Applications, Clinical Applications and Industrial Applications), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders and Retail Sales) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-flow-cytometry-market

France Flow Cytometry Market, By Technology (Cell-Based Flow Cytometry, Bead-Based Flow Cytometry), Products (Reagents and Consumables, Flow Cytometry Instruments, Accessories, Services), Application (Research Applications, Clinical Application, Industrial Applications), End User (Academic and Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/france-flow-cytometry-market

Middle East and Africa Flow Cytometry Market, By Product (Flow Cytometry Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software, Accessories and Services), Technology (Cell-Based Flow Cytometry and Bead-Based Flow Cytometry), Application (Research Applications, Clinical Applications and Industrial Applications), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders and Retail Sales) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-africa-flow-cytometry-market

Asia-Pacific Flow Cytometry Market , By Product (Flow Cytometry Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software, Accessories and Services), Technology (Cell-Based Flow Cytometry and Bead-Based Flow Cytometry), Application (Research Applications, Clinical Applications and Industrial Applications), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders and Retail Sales) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-flow-cytometry-market

Bead-Based Flow Cytometry Market, By Products (Reagents and Consumables, Flow Cytometry Instruments, Accessories, Services), Application (Research Applications, Clinical Application, Industrial Applications), End User (Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bead-based-flow-cytometry-market

Point of Care (POC) Hematology and Flow Cytometry Market, By Product Type (Flow Cytometry Instruments, Reagent and Consumables, Accessories), Technology (Bead-Based Flow Cytometry, Cell-Based Flow Cytometry), End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Clinics, Research Centers, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Academics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-point-of-care-poc-hematology-and-flow-cytometry-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research