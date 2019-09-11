Flow Cytometry Market Value To Reach $5.05 billion by 2022 | A Report from The Business Research Company

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flow cytometry market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2018, and will grow to $5.05 billion at an annual growth rate of 8.1% through 2022. The increasing number of HIV cases globally is an important driver for the flow cytometry market. This is because the flow cytometry technique has its direct application in HIV diagnosis. Flow cytometry uses light scattering to determine the identity of cells. These cells are given certain markers called CDs (clusters of differentiation), based on the type of scattering. For the HIV virus cell, the clusters of differentiation is called CD4, and based on the number of CD4s in a medium, flow cytometry can be used to diagnose HIV. As the global HIV population continues to grow, the demand for diagnosis techniques such as flow cytometry is also increasing.

Availability Of Cheaper Substitutes For Flow Cytometry

The availability of cheaper and better substitutes for flow cytometry is a major restrain on the flow cytometry market. These substitutes include ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) and radioimmunoassay. While flow cytometry, ELISA and radioimmunoassay are all methods that help in HIV diagnosis by detecting "problem cells" in a group of cells, ELISA and radioimmunoassay are cheaper and easier methods than flow cytometry. In ELISA, colour changes in reagents are used to detect problematic cells, while in radioimmunoassay, cells are given certain radioactive markers which are used to detect problematic cells. Both ELISA and radioimmunoassay can be implemented using cheap, traditional laboratory equipment and reagents with a higher throughput rate. However, flow cytometry involves high setup costs and costs of interpreting data along with a very low throughput.

High-Throughput Flow Cytometry

High-throughput flow cytometry is an emerging trend in the flow cytometry market. This is due to high speed of cell parameter processing and capability to analyze several heterogeneous cell groups at once, using this technique. Traditional cytometry methods are very slow, especially when several cells need to be tested within a day. Using high-throughput flow cytometry methods such as fluorescence-activated cell-sorting (FACS), multiple cells can be allotted fluorescent markers which can be used to analyze their parameters in a timely manner. Examples of companies that offer high-throughput flow cytometry solutions include AstraZeneca and Novartis.

Competitive Landscape Of The Flow Cytometry Market

Major players in the flow cytometry market are Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher and Luminex. Companies have been investing in merger and acquisition activity to strengthen and expand their businesses. In February 2019, Danaher acquired the biopharma business of GE Life Sciences for $21.4 billion. This acquisition will help Danaher to improve its existing bioprocessing capabilities. The biopharma division of GE Life Sciences is involved in the development and production of biologic drugs, vaccines and cell therapies. It develops products and solutions that facilitate research into fundamental cell and protein biology. GE Life Sciences is a division of GE Healthcare, which was founded in 1994 and has its headquarters in Illinois, USA.

Regulations In The Flow Cytometry Market

The US FDA's code of federal regulations (CFR) includes regulations related to a flow cytometry device called the automated differential cell counter (ADCC). An ADCC is a device used in the study of blood cells, mainly for the detection of faulty blood cells and low blood cell counts. This device comes under the purview of the class 2 special controls guidance document which outlines requirements such as the methods for accurate and precise reporting of results, the statistical linearity conditions of graph-based cytometry results and the types of specimens to be used. Flow cytometry device manufacturers must conform to these guidelines, which address the specific health risks associated with ADCC devices. Hence, this is expected to maintain a vigil on flow cytometry companies involved in manufacturing ADCC.

