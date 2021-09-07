Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market records a CAGR of 8.26% by 2025|Technavio

The COVID-19 impact report on flow diversion aneurysm treatment market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market Players

Acandis GmbH

The company offers ACCERO Stent and ACCLINO flex plus Stent for treatment of Flow Diversion Aneurysm.

Boston Scientific Corp.

The company offers ANCURE Bifurcated Endograft System which is a minimally invasive treatment for abdominal aortic aneurysms.

Cardinal Health Inc.

The company offers INCRAFT system which is an advanced endovascular aneurysm repair technology for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms.

Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Flow diversion aneurysm treatment market is segmented as below:

Product

FDS



Intrasaccular Flow Disruption Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The flow diversion aneurysm treatment market is driven by the increasing prevalence of IAs and associated risk factors, increasing preference for flow diversion aneurysm treatment, and improvements in the detection of UIAs. In addition, other factors such as increasing R&D focus, expanding indications, and integration of advanced technologies in aneurysm treatment are expected to trigger the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market toward witnessing a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period.

