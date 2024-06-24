Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market size is set to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing incidence of intracranial aneurysms boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flow diversion aneurysm treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period. The flow diversion aneurysm treatment market is booming due to the rising prevalence of intracranial aneurysms and the growing popularity of minimally invasive treatments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global flow diversion aneurysm treatment market 2024-2028

Here's a quick breakdown of the key drivers and challenges in this market:

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness and diagnosis of intracranial aneurysms: More people are being diagnosed with aneurysms, thanks to better imaging techniques and public health campaigns.

More people are being diagnosed with aneurysms, thanks to better imaging techniques and public health campaigns. Minimally invasive nature of flow diversion procedures: Compared to traditional brain surgery, flow diversion offers a less risky and quicker recovery time for patients.

Compared to traditional brain surgery, flow diversion offers a less risky and quicker recovery time for patients. Improved patient outcomes: Flow diverters effectively redirect blood flow away from the aneurysm, promoting clot formation and preventing rupture.

Market Challenges:

Stringent regulatory hurdles: Getting flow diverter devices approved by regulatory bodies like the FDA can be a lengthy and expensive process.

Getting flow diverter devices approved by regulatory bodies like the FDA can be a lengthy and expensive process. High cost of treatment: Flow diversion procedures can be expensive, limiting access for some patients. Lack of proper reimbursement policies in certain regions further restricts affordability.

Flow diversion procedures can be expensive, limiting access for some patients. Lack of proper reimbursement policies in certain regions further restricts affordability. Procedural complexity: Flow diversion requires highly skilled surgeons and specialized equipment, which may not be readily available in all hospitals.

Market Players and Products:

Major players in this market include companies like Stryker, Medtronic, and MicroVention who develop and manufacture flow diverter devices. These devices come in various types, with FDS (Flow Diversion Stents) being the most common.

Market Outlook:

Despite the challenges, the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market is expected to continue growing due to rising patient demand, technological advancements, and increasing awareness about this minimally invasive treatment option.

