Flow Hive, a Visionary Honey Harvesting Company, Announces Launch of the 2021 U.S. Pollinator House Project and Donation Partners

BYRON BAY, Australia, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flow Hive (BeeInventive PTY LTD), the revolutionary leader redesigning honey harvesting for the 21st century, announces the launch of their 2021 Flow Pollinator House project . Building on the crowdfunded launch of the Flow Hive - a patented, custom built beehive - in 2015, the limited-edition U.S. release of the Flow Pollinator House is offered each fall, with 100% of profits from U.S. sales donated to support pollinator advocacy, protection and education.

The Flow Pollinator House is available for a limited time, and proceeds will go to pollinator support and advocacy programs

"The honey bee is one of 19,000 bee species in the world that are essential to pollination and life on this planet as we know it," states Cedar Anderson, CEO and founder of Flow Hive. "We created this upcycled pollinator home to provide a safe place for solitary bees to raise their young, while offering our customers a fun, family-friendly project to build together. By creating this habitat in your backyard, together we are building the stepping stones across the urban landscape which may just help save some of these important species from the brink of extinction."

Designed to house native solitary nesting bees, The Flow Pollinator House was crafted to help create safe pollinator environments for habitats affected by land clearing and urbanization.

The 2021 Pollinator House is made from sustainably sourced bamboo and salvaged Araucaria timber, which is native to Australia and is used in the production of several Flow Hive models - offering U.S. customers, garden enthusiasts and passionate pollinator protectors unique houses and endless personalization opportunities.

Proceeds from the 2021 Pollinator House project will be donated to advocacy groups such as The Pollinator Partnership , a California-based and North American focused bee conservation, education and research group.

"Flow's support for pollinator programs in the U.S. has resulted in more quality habitats in the ground and meaningful resources for farmers, home gardeners, and beekeepers," states Kelly Rourke, Executive Director at Pollinator Partnership. "These species are essential to keeping people and plants healthy, and our collaborative efforts to raise awareness, conserve and protect pollinators is critical to their survival."

The Flow Pollinator House is available to purchase online for $79.95 USD for a limited time, and is deliverable only to customers based in the U.S.

To learn more or to purchase a 2021 limited-edition Pollinator House, please go to: https://www.honeyflow.com/products/flow-pollinator-house .

ABOUT FLOW HIVE (BEEINVENTIVE PTY LTD)

Flow Hive is a revolutionary way to extract honey straight from the hive. The product has been hailed as the most important advancement in beekeeping and honey extraction in nearly two centuries. Launched in 2015 by father and son duo Stuart & Cedar Anderson, Flow Hive has shipped more than 85,000 units worldwide, and seeks to educate the general public on the benefits of beekeeping and the importance of supporting pollinators worldwide.

ABOUT POLLINATOR PARTNERSHIP

Established in 1997, Pollinator Partnership is the largest 501(c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to the health, protection, and conservation of all pollinating animals. P2's actions for pollinators include education, conservation, restoration, policy, and research. P2's financial support comes through grants, gifts, memberships and donations from any interested party. P2's policies are science-based, set by its board of directors, and never influenced by any donor. To make a donation or for information visit www.pollinator.org .

