Flow Is World’s First Advanced Airflow Pillow Collection Featuring BEDGEAR’s Air-X® Performance® Fabric Technology and Patented Air Vent Design.

Flow's Air-X jersey-like gray cover with metallic-silver-colored piping and slate blue mesh sides provides continuous airflow to let the body naturally regulate its temperature and create an ideal sleep environment. Air-X technology has been a staple of BEDGEAR's proven sleep solutions in the form of Air-X mesh gussets that can be found on some of the brand's Performance pillows and mattresses .

Flow's Air-X 3D-structured fabric creates a cushion of air with spring-like yarns. This allows air to move more rapidly, providing continuous ventilation and 100% breathability throughout the night. Flow also features a patented air vent design. An air vent is a soft, circular fabric with a mesh center, which is about the size of a nickel. The benefit of it is allowing hot air coming from the head, neck and shoulders to be directed away on the corners of the pillow away from the body.

"BEDGEAR's Air-X technology allows for continuous airflow in and around the pillow, moving hot stale air away from the sleeper," said BEDGEAR CEO and founder Eugene Alletto. "Air-X reduces heat and sweat to create a better-quality rest at night. The Flow pillow collection is unique that it overflows with advanced airflow technology, including its air vent design, providing sleepers with cross-ventilation, comfort and a clean sleep environment."

Available on www.bedgear.com at $149, Flow has a dual-chamber construction that is soft on one side and firmer on the other. Flow's fill of React® has a supportive blend of consistently cut materials including silk-like fibers that provides a conforming and pressure relief feel.

Flow is available in four heights, also called sizes, to meet personal sleep preferences. The lowest height pillow — 0.0 size — includes one air vent and a mesh patch on top and bottom while the other three heights — 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 sizes — include 10 air vents and mesh on all sides. Only the 0.0 size is not dual-sided; this single-chamber pillow ensures consistent comfort. The Flow pillow collection also features a zip-off removable and washable cover to ensure a clean and healthy sleep environment.

To find the right personalized fit for the Flow pillow or any BEDGEAR pillow, visit the Performance pillow section on bedgear.com to take the PillowID® quiz, which factors body size, sleep position and temperature preferences.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with Performance fabrics that are temperature neutral and instant cooling and maximizes airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

