Flow Measurement 4.0: For Precision Batching of Even the Smallest Quantities, KOBOLD's New MIM Electromagnetic Flowmeters Provide Accurate Readings in a Space-Saving Design

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although there are already many other devices for small and medium flow rates in the marketplace, they are often limited in functionality or lack flexibility at the installation stage. KOBOLD's new MIM provides these features.

Almost all settings can be completed at the display via four optical buttons. Functions such as partial totalizer, display, temperature measurement, or maximum flow can also be applied to the hotkeys so that you do not have to constantly navigate through several control levels in the menu. With the remote version of the MIM, the unit in contact with the media only contains the sensor. The electronics and display are housed separately and connected to the pipe via a cable at a safe distance from the sensor unit. It is able to handle temperatures up to 284 degrees Fahrenheit.

With the extensive options for on-site programming, they are suitable a wide variety of applications, particularly for batching. Configurable optical buttons can be used to display parameters such as flow rates or temperatures. A changing color system in the display also provides warning for limit violations. Since the MIM is the first to be produced in a remote version, the flow meter can also be used for media temperatures from -40°F up to +284 °F.

For reference, `Magnetic-inductive flow meters work without moving parts, unlike rotating vane flow meters, and for this reason they hardly show any signs of wear and tear. As a result, these devices have proven to be effective in measuring the flow of conductive media – such as water, pulps and pastes, juices or emulsions, explains Raza Ali Agha, Sales Director at KOBOLD Messring GmbH. "However, this wide range of applications also leads to very different installation situations. The nominal size of the connected pipes, possible orientation during installation, and integration into certain process chains, such as batching of media during coating of tablets or during coolant supply, influence the choice of a suitable flow meter. This is particularly true in the batching processes where the instruments must offer the programming of intermediate values in order to document the quantities, and to avoid inaccurate dosing. In addition, the display should be multi-line and clearly visible so that the plant engineers are warned before exceeding a limit value. However, often flowmeters only meet some of these requirements, and often at the expense of usability."

For this reason, KOBOLD developed the MIM, incorporating an IO-Link to meet Industry 4.0 requirements. They are suitable for almost any measuring situation and guarantee high programming freedom in addition to good response times of sometimes less than 100 milliseconds. Numerous functions, such as temperature measurement or batching, are performed accurately. The MIM can be set in just a few steps in the program menu with the hot key buttons. The rugged and flexible design enables simple and easy installation, even in tight-fitting pipe systems.

Installation in extreme conditions thanks to remote version

The MIM is completely made of stainless steel. In addition to the temperature measurement function, the MIM can be used for very small nominal pipe sizes and covers an even larger measuring range, depending on the nominal size. "The flow meters have two individually configurable outputs that can act as a pulse, alarm, or analog output depending on the setting," explains Raza Ali Agha. "This makes them easier to integrate into different processes or auxiliary circuits." The color, multi-display can also rotate digitally in 90° increments, so that when changing location, no other model is required, and the display is independent of the position of the connections.

The response time has now been improved to facilitate more precise batching. In addition, different subsets can be programmed via the menu in order not to have to navigate with each new setting. The display has also been extended to hotkeys. With this feature, the desired dose can be conveniently selected by optical buttons on the home screen. The batching process can be started and stopped via an external control input and the quantity can also be changed at any time. "Precisely measured quantities and a very good response time are indispensable, especially for sensitive processes such as tablet coating," confirms Raza Ali Agha.

To ensure that this possibility is also available for hot media and in extremely temperature-controlled environments such as cooling water circuits, KOBOLD is offers, for the first time, a remote version. Unlike conventional devices, the media-contacting unit only contains the sensor. The entire electronics, the control and display, are housed separately and connected via a cable at a safe distance to the sensor unit on the pipe. As a result, even temperatures from -40°F up to +284 °F are not a problem and the flow meter can work trouble-free.

Basic building block for every measurement project

The flexibility of the MIM is also reflected in the user guidance and the range of functions. Almost all settings are done via the display's four optical buttons. Functions such as partial totalizer display, temperature measurement, or maximum flow can also be applied to the hotkeys so that you do not have to navigate through multiple control levels in the menu. This can also be done with a glove, as the buttons have different sensitivity levels. The multi-line display offers a better overview than comparable devices and also displays the corresponding unit, or other information in addition to the measured value. This clarity is further enhanced by the multicolor of the display. For example, the color changes when a certain flow rate has been reached. As a result, the user also sees from a distance when a certain amount has been dosed or a limit has been exceeded. "During the conception phase, we used testimonials from our customers in a wide range of industries to develop a very flexible and reliable universal device. With the MIM, there is now a flow meter for almost every measurement task, "summarizes Agha.

Further information on the Internet at: www.koboldusa.com.

KOBOLD Messring GmbH was founded in 1980 and is one of the leading companies in the field of industrial measurement and control equipment. It develops permanently installed sensors as well as professional hand-held devices for recording and monitoring physical variables such as flow, pressure, level and temperature. In addition to flow meters and level meters, the range also includes pressure measuring devices, temperature monitoring, pH and redox determination, and devices for measuring the moisture or turbidity. Due to the modular design and the high calibratability of the devices, they are used in almost all industrial sectors.

More info for readers/viewers/interested parties:

KOBOLD Instruments Inc.

1801 Parkway View Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, 15205

Phone: 412-788-2830

E-mail: [email protected]

Internet: www.koboldusa.com

