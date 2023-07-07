Flow Meter Market to grow by USD 3.09 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Benefits associated with flow meters to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flow meter market size is set to grow by USD 3.09 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register at an accelerating CAGR of 6.4%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flow Meter Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Flow Meter Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The flow meter market is segmented as follows:

End-user

Industrial



Commercial



Residential

Type

Ultrasonic



Magnetic



Differential Pressure



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for flow meters from several industries. Factors such as rising investments in industries in regions such as APAC and the Middle East are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the segment. Some of the key industrial segments which widely use flow meters include water and wastewater, oil and gas, chemical, power generation, food and beverage, paper and printing, and others. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Flow Meter Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Apator SA, Azbil Corp., Badger Meter Inc., Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, General Electric Co., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Landis Gyr AG, Max Machinery Inc., Omega Engineering Inc., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd., SICK AG, Toshiba Corp., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd: The company offers flow meters such as process industry meters and water and wastewater meters.

Apator SA: The company offers flow meters such as process industry meters and water and wastewater meters.

Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd: The company offers flow meters such as electromagnetic, solar-powered electromagnetic, and battery-powered electromagnetic.

Flow Meter Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The benefits associated with flow meters drive the global flow meter market growth. There is an increasing use of flow meters in different end-user industries due to their several benefits such as universities, housing projects, etc. Flow meters are widely used for educational purposes in university science and engineering programs. It is also utilized to track the amount of water used in housing projects. Besides measurement, flow meters are used to control the velocity of fluids as well as prevent the loss of water by detecting leaks in pipelines. Hence, such benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The advancement of integrated DP flow meter solutions is a primary trend shaping the market. One of the recent developments in the global flow meter market is the rapid advancement of integrated DP flow meter solutions by Emerson Electric. The integrated DP flow meter is a combination of existing advances and patented technologies that offers several benefits such as streamlined installation, reduced downtime, and elimination of required straight-run piping for end-users with hydrocarbon and other harsh environment applications. Hence, such benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The fluctuations in the prices of crude oil can hinder the global flow meter market growth. Flow meters are one of the crucial components in the oil and gas industry as they are widely used in refineries and gas processing plants. Some of the types of flow meters, such as Coriolis, ultrasonic, vortex, and turbine meters, are used in gas and liquid flow in in-plant measurement. The fluctuating oil prices have a significant effect on the oil and gas industry which can negatively impact the demand for flow meters in these industries. Factors such as the rapid fall in crude oil prices leading to a massive withdrawal of investments are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Flow Meter Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist flow meter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flow meter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flow meter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flow meter market vendors

Flow Meter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.36 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Apator SA, Azbil Corp., Badger Meter Inc., Electronet Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd, General Electric Co., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Landis Gyr AG, Max Machinery Inc., Omega Engineering Inc., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd., SICK AG, Toshiba Corp., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

