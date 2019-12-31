Flow Meters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global flow meters market size is estimated to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025, according to the new report. The penetration of IoT, which has helped the evolution of smart flow rate measurement solutions, is expected to spur the overall market growth over the forecast period. The adoption of the measuring device is expected to increase as they are continually being improved by leveraging the state-of-the-art technologies such as cloud, remote control, automatic meter reading, and so on, which enhances the efficiency and reliability of the measuring device.



The market has been segmented into product, application, and geography.Based on products, the market is segregated into differential pressure (DP), pressure displacement (PD), magnetic, ultrasonic, Coriolis, turbine, vortex, and others (variable area, multiphase, thermal, and others).



The magnetic segment holds the largest share of the market. However, the ultrasonic and Coriolis segments are expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period.



Coriolis flow meters enhance the reliability, accuracy, and efficiency of liquid flow rate measurement.Furthermore, the integration of IoT in flow rate measurement solutions has helped transform Coriolis meters into intelligent flow meters.



Hence, the adoption of Coriolis flowmeters is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The extensive adoption of Coriolis flowmeters by the oil and gas, chemicals, and refinery sectors is projected to drive the growth of the overall product segment over the next six years.



The oil and gas application segment is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period owing to the extensive growth of the industry.Water and wastewater will witness a high CAGR owing to the rapid urbanization, particularly in the Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa.



These regions would aggressively adopt efficient solutions for the treatment, control, monitoring, and regulation of water supplies and management of wastewater, thereby triggering the demand for advanced measurement solutions and instruments.



The regional market is segmented by the regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).The European region held the largest market share in 2018 and will continue to dominate the flow meter market over the forecast period.



Europe is home to several manufacturers and product innovators of flow rate measurement solutions and services, including flow meters. However, the APAC segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing need for adequate power generation and efficient water and wastewater management in the region.



While emerging economies in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, and other South East Asian nations, are industrializing rapidly, the regional manufacturers and providers of flow rate measurement solution are striking collaboration and forming partnerships with global players as part of their efforts to cash in the opportunities prevailing in the regional as well as the global markets.The regional players are also improving their consumer engagement activities and enhancing their portfolio of products and services.



The market size in India is on the verge of significant boost over the coming six years on account of rapid urbanization and growing industrialization of the country. As the need for water and wastewater management is projected to increase, notably in India and other South East Asian countries, the product demand is projected to witness elevated growth over the estimated duration.



General Electric (U.S.), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) are some of the eminent providers and vendors of the market. These market incumbents, along with other peers, are constantly emphasizing on product innovation and enhancing the products and solutions portfolio. They have realized the lucrative opportunities the oil and gas, petroleum, chemicals, and water and wastewater management sectors can particularly offer and are hence targeting these sectors.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Oil and gas application segment is likely to emerge as the prominent segment over the forecast period

• The flow rate measurement companies in countries of the Middle East, such as Iran, Iraq, and Syria, are highly vulnerable to political instability

• The market players, in other countries of the Middle East, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, are actively focusing on expanding by establishing friendly relations with eminent manufacturers in Western countries

• Demand for flow meters is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of the integration of IoT in flow meters, which has led to the introduction of smart flow rate measurement solutions

• Custody-transfer application in the oil and gas sector is one of the key applications creating lucrative opportunities for the ultrasonic and Coriolis flowmeters and leading to the adoption of smart flow meters

• Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period owing to the substantial demand and adoption of the meters in various application sectors, particularly in China, India, and South East Asian countries

• The market in India is projected to portray lucrative opportunities to the flow meters in the coming future owing to the growing urbanization and industrialization, which is creating the necessity for water and wastewater management intensively

• Key industry participants in flow meter market are ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), KROHNE Messtechnik (Germany), Höntzsch GmbH (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan).



