Flow Sciences Appoints Michael Gesser as Chief Financial Officer

Life Sciences Finance Veteran and Flow Sciences Board Member Steps Into CFO Role to Support Company's Next Phase of Growth

RALEIGH, N.C, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Sciences, Inc., a global leader in advanced containment solutions for laboratory and pharmaceutical environments, today announced the appointment of Michael Gesser as its chief financial officer. Gesser, who has served as a member of the Flow Sciences board of directors since 2021, will continue serving on the board while assuming executive responsibility for all finance, accounting, tax, treasury, FP&A and investor relations functions.

Michael Gesser, CFO

Gesser brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience across both publicly-traded and privately-held companies in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and medical device sectors. His career includes CFO tenures at Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR), Osmotica Pharmaceutical, Tergus Pharma, BioMedomics, and SunTech Medical. He holds a B.S. from the Cameron School of Business at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and an MBA from the Belk College of Business at UNC Charlotte.

As a Flow Sciences board member, Gesser played an integral role in the company's strategic expansion into the Research Triangle Park (RTP) area of North Carolina, one of the nation's leading hubs for biopharmaceutical research, innovation, and manufacturing. The RTP office, which opened in 2025, features a state-of-the-art product showroom, training facilities, and a consultative design center, strengthening Flow Sciences' presence in a region with deep concentrations of pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

"Michael's appointment as CFO is a natural evolution of his already-significant contributions to Flow Sciences," said Jonathan Mann, Chief Executive Officer. "His deep financial expertise, his experience navigating both public and private company environments, and his long-standing familiarity with our business and strategy make him ideally suited to lead our financial function as we continue to grow. We're thrilled to have him step into this role."

In his new capacity, Gesser will partner closely with Mann and the broader executive team to oversee financial strategy, capital structure management, budgeting, forecasting and compliance. He will also support the company's ongoing growth initiatives, including expansion of its containment solutions portfolio and continued investment in the RTP area presence.

"I have had a front-row seat to Flow Sciences' evolution—the strength of its technology, the quality of its team, and the depth of its customer relationships," said Gesser. "I am honored to take on a more active role in driving the financial strategy that will support our next chapter. There is a tremendous opportunity ahead of us, and I look forward to helping the company capitalize on it."

About Flow Sciences

Flow Sciences delivers advanced containment solutions that help laboratories, manufacturers, and research organizations safely handle hazardous powders, fluids, and gases. With more than 30 years of expertise, the company engineers award-winning enclosures—such as the Vented Balance Safety Enclosure (VBSE™)—that meet rigorous safety regulations while optimizing workflow efficiency and minimizing downtime. Its modular, customizable systems are trusted worldwide across multiple industries. Flow Sciences provides expert engineering support for tailored containment solutions, guiding clients from design through installation, and offers comprehensive post-sales service to ensure ongoing performance and compliance. Backed by ISO 9001:2015 certification and proven performance data, Flow Sciences empowers organizations to protect personnel and products, simplify compliance, and maximize long-term value. For more information, visit flowsciences.com.

SOURCE Flow Sciences Inc