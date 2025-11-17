Flowable Achieves Major U.S. Growth Milestones, Expanding Its Agentic AI Platform in 2025

Flowable strengthens strategic customer relationships, expands its U.S. team, and showcases intelligent business automation at key industry events.

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowable , a global leader in intelligent automation and enterprise transformation, announced significant milestones marking its accelerated growth in the United States throughout 2025. From expanding its dedicated U.S. team and deepening engagement with strategic enterprise customers to showcasing its Agentic AI and intelligent automation platform at major industry events, Flowable continues to establish itself as a trusted provider of business process automation and case management software.

Flowable

"Flowable's U.S. expansion underscores our commitment to helping enterprises transform operations and elevate both employee and customer experiences, " said Agim Emruli, CEO of Flowable. "We're focused on driving continued success and leadership in AI-driven business process automation, empowering top organizations across banking, insurance, manufacturing, and healthcare."

Key 2025 U.S. Expansion Highlights Include:

Customer Engagement: Throughout 2025, Flowable significantly increased engagement with leading U.S. enterprises, including The United Services Automobile Association (USAA), Centene Corporation, Allstate, and Northwestern Mutual.

This fall, Flowable showcased its Agentic AI and intelligent business automation platform at premier industry-leading shows, including . CEO Agim Emruli and CTO Micha Kiener led stage discussions exploring Agentic AI, human-in-the-loop automation, case management, and workflow orchestration – resulting in a surge of inbound inquiries from enterprise attendees. Flowable was also recognized in the first-ever for Business Orchestration and Automation Technologies (2025), standing out among 20 vendors for its innovation and platform strength. Team Expansion: Flowable's U.S. team grew from 3 to 20 employees in 2025, adding critical roles – including VP of Sales, Solution Architects, Customer Service Managers, Channel Sales Managers, Site Reliability Managers, Demand Marketing Managers, Business Operations Specialists, Technical Support Engineers, Business Automation Consultants, Software Engineers, Pre-Sales Engineers, and Account Executives. The expansion marks a major step beyond the company's initial sales-focused footprint.

Flowable's U.S. team grew from 3 to 20 employees in 2025, adding critical roles – including VP of Sales, Solution Architects, Customer Service Managers, Channel Sales Managers, Site Reliability Managers, Demand Marketing Managers, Business Operations Specialists, Technical Support Engineers, Business Automation Consultants, Software Engineers, Pre-Sales Engineers, and Account Executives. The expansion marks a major step beyond the company's initial sales-focused footprint. Market Traction: Flowable continues to gain traction with U.S. enterprises in banking, insurance, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors, reflecting the growing demand for AI-driven workflow automation in highly regulated industries where compliance and operational efficiency are paramount. Looking Ahead: The Agentic Case Platform Revolution

Building on its U.S. momentum, Flowable's 2026 priorities include leading the Agentic Case Platform Revolution, advancing its position in the Agentic Orchestration space, and expanding its platform into new territories and verticals such as manufacturing and healthcare. The company also plans to strengthen its partner ecosystem to scale delivery capabilities and accelerate customer success.

For more information about Flowable's Business Automation Platform, visit flowable.com and @flowable-group on LinkedIn.

About Flowable

Flowable is a leading provider of business process automation and case management software. Its flexible, low-code platform enables organizations to design, manage, and optimize workflows that connect teams, systems, and data. Flowable serves enterprises across industries such as finance, insurance, and the public sector. For more information, visit flowable.com .

