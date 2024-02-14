FloWater: Americans Can Do Better Than Bottled Water

Americans drink more bottled water than any other packaged beverage. FloWater wants that to change.

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottled water is an American problem. Americans drink more bottled water than any other packaged beverage and more bottled water than any other country in the world except for China. As we now know, thanks to new research, this reliance on plastic has measurable consequences for our health and the environment. A liter of bottled water contains almost a quarter of a million invisible pieces of nanoplastics. There's plastic in tap water, in the ocean, in the air, even in remote areas of the world such as Mount Everest's peak. There's plastic in our blood, our gut, our brain—even in umbilical cords. Every single week, the average American eats and drinks enough plastic to equal the weight of a credit card.

How did we get here? We just don't trust our tap water anymore and for good reason. The Environmental Protection Agency just confirmed 70 million people are drinking tap water that has tested positive for the toxic "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. Whether it's PFAS, the taste of chlorine, concerns about fluoride, or serious problems with lead and toxins leeching from an aging infrastructure—consumers have lost confidence. And since almost all bottled water is just filtered municipal tap water housed in plastic, we're back where we started. There has to be a better way.

A better way is just what Rich Razgaitis hoped to find back in 2013 when he co-founded FloWater and began pursuing the goal of providing great-tasting, trustworthy and sustainable water. As CEO, he has pioneered the creation of innovative FloWater Refill Stations that transform ordinary tap water into ultra-purified, premium drinking water. FloWater uses 7-stage Advanced Osmosis purification technology which removes up to 99.9% of lead, PFAS, microplastics, glyphosates, and other contaminants while adding oxygenation, increasing alkalinity, and boosting trace minerals for great-tasting, best-in-class hydration. In 2022, FloWater merged with Bluewater, founded by environmental visionary Bengt Rittri and a strategic investor of FloWater's since 2018. Over the last two years, FloWater has generated 76% top line growth with two consecutive years of profitability.

Today, over 10,000 offices, stores, schools, hotels, gyms and events rely on FloWater Refill Stations. FloWater customers such as Target, Google, Hilton, Lululemon, Amazon, and Xponential have ditched the water coolers and fountains, 5-gallon plastic jugs, and single-use, plastic water bottles. Together with these partners, FloWater has saved 839 million plastic water bottles from oceans, lakes, rivers, and landfills—and is on track to save one billion by the end of the year.

"We should all have access to great-tasting water that's not going to harm us or our environment," says Razgaitis. "Our mission is rooted in the premise that water is a fundamental human right, that every human deserves access to clean drinking water, and that this must be done without the devastating and wasteful effects of single-use plastic water bottles. With each FloWater Refill Station installed, we get closer to making that dream a reality."

About FloWater, a Bluewater Company

Denver-based FloWater is part of the Bluewater group, a global innovator of water purification and beverage solutions based in Stockholm, Sweden. Recognized as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company, FloWater Refill Stations are used in over 10,000 locations including Hyatt, Google, Red Bull, and Oakland Unified Schools, and have saved over 839 million single-use plastic water bottles from the environment. FloWater is known for its 7-stage Advanced Osmosis purification technology which transforms ordinary tap water into ultra-purified drinking water. This removes up to 99.9% of lead, PFAS, microplastics, glyphosates, and other contaminants while adding oxygenation, increasing alkalinity, and boosting trace minerals for great-tasting, best-in-class hydration.

Bluewater is committed to providing access to pure, healthier tap water and beverages in line with its mission to eliminate the need for single-use plastic water bottles.

More at DrinkFloWater.com.

