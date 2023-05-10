FlowBank Championship: When world-class athletes take on the financial markets

FlowBank, the Swiss online bank, announces its latest venture – the FlowBank Championship, a month-long online trading tournament between famous athletes. Through this initiative, FlowBank wants to show that financial markets can and should be accessible to everyone.

GENEVA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowBank signs a historic partnership with 9 elite athletes for the first-ever FlowBank Championship. The FlowBank Championship is a first of its kind, the only trading championship featuring only top athletes. It will take place from 10 May to 10 June 2023. Behind this project is a clear commitment: FlowBank is pursuing its mission to make finance accessible to everyone, by offering intuitive technology, educational content, and daily financial market news. This first edition will feature nine new brand ambassadors, namely:

Pierre Gasly, French Formula 1 racing driver

Alexander Zverev , German Olympic champion in tennis

, German Olympic champion in tennis Kevin Mbabu, Swiss football player

Jan Blachowicz , Polish top ranked UFC fighter

, Polish top ranked UFC fighter Gianmarco Tamberi , Italian Olympic champion in high jump

, Italian Olympic champion in high jump Dimitrij Ovtcharov , German Olympic champion in table tennis

, German Olympic champion in table tennis Rossella Fiamingo , Italian Olympic champion in fencing

, Italian Olympic champion in fencing Amna Al Qubaisi , Emirati racing driver pioneer

, Emirati racing driver pioneer A ninth Mystery Athlete

These exceptional top-class athletes bring a wealth of competitive spirit to the competition, all of them aiming to achieve the highest return on investment on a virtual trading account. Their evolution and results can be followed on FlowBank's Instagram channel over the course of several weeks. It will culminate in a VIP closing awards ceremony, in the presence of all athletes, where the winners will be announced, and the Mystery Athlete's identity will be revealed.

"I am delighted to announce the first edition of the FlowBank Championship, which represents a unique opportunity for us to partner with top athletes who share our commitment to making financial markets accessible to everyone. I believe that traditional investing requires advanced technology and financial knowledge that today's retail consumers may not be able to access. FlowBank is there to fill this gap," said Charles Henri Sabet, Founder, and CEO of FlowBank.

During the championship, the athletes will have the opportunity to experience FlowBank's platforms and services. They will also receive educational content to better understand the markets in order to set up their own successful strategy.

Through this engagement, FlowBank reaffirms its commitment to delivering an exceptional user experience while breaking down barriers to entry.

Launched in November 2020 FlowBank continues to experience significant growth. Today, it provides access to over 50,000 instruments, zero commission on Swiss stocks, and the lowest fees across all asset classes, making investing truly accessible to all. The company will continue to considerably invest in its technology to better serve its clients with new features and products including a multi-currency debit card coming soon. Its vision is to become a Swiss leader in online banking.

"FlowBank is a true fintech that aims to provide innovative financial solutions to private clients and businesses. Our commitment to technology and a data-driven culture enables us to be a serious competitor in the market, specifically in our ability to provide a personalized client experience " said Charles Henri Sabet.

Follow @flowbank on social media to keep up with the latest news and updates on the FlowBank Championship.

About FlowBank

At FlowBank, we are on a mission to be the leader in banking and trading services, committed to serving our clients with passion and transparency. We deliver the tools to help private investors reach their financial goals. With FlowBank people can invest with no minimums and learn about investing through educational content via our market insights blog, daily newsletters, and social-first content.

FlowBank was founded in 2020 by CEO Charles Henri Sabet, with headquarters in Geneva and an office in Zurich, the bank currently employs 120 people. The bank provides online investing and trading services and access to over 50,000 financial products at the best prices. It was recently found to be the most competitive trading provider in Switzerland by Neue Zürcher Zeitung. FlowBank is licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and a member of esisuisse.

It is also a member of the Swiss Bankers Association.

www.flowbank.com

Media Contact

FlowBank SA

Caroline Puder-Lévy, Chief Marketing Officer

Esplanade de Pont-Rouge 6

1211 Geneva 26

+41 22 888 60 00

[email protected]

Dossier de presse: https://bit.ly/3NObJ49

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2073879/FlowBank_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FlowBank SA