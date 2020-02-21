FlowBelow Aero Inc. Names New Chief Executive Officer

Ruebusch's 15 years of experience in automotive and 10 years in private equity have well-equipped him to launch FlowBelow Aero Inc. on an aggressive path of expansion through organic growth as well as acquisitions. Ruebusch has a reputation for transforming companies from good to great through refined leadership with the precise vision required to create and execute synergistic strategies.

"I'm excited to join FlowBelow Aero Inc. in this important time of the company's growth," said Richard Ruebusch, CEO FlowBelow Aero Inc. "FlowBelow has great potential to lead the industry through its reliable and advanced trucking aerodynamic products and I'm eager to move our business forward."

Ruebusch's early experience in the trucking industry stemmed from time working with his family's trucking company in Toronto. That exposure combined with time spent working in the space of heavy-duty products, small engines and in the performance automotive aftermarket made Ruebusch a natural strategic fit with FlowBelow Aero Inc.

"Rick's unique mix of experience in Finance, Sales, Marketing and International operations adds great value to FlowBelow and aligns perfectly with our future objectives," said Josh Butler, President and Founder of FlowBelow Aero Inc.

About FlowBelow Aero Inc.

FlowBelow is a Texas-based aerodynamics company founded by mechanical and aerospace engineers. Their product development process includes advanced computational fluid dynamics modeling and extensive interaction with fleet mechanics and drivers to ensure the products provide utility, efficiency and profitability for fleets. FlowBelow's products are manufactured in the USA and have fuel savings verified by third party SAE Type II fuel economy testing. For more information please visit www.flowbelow.com .

