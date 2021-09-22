Flowcode Named to LinkedIn’s 2021 Top U.S. Startups List As Youngest and Smallest NYC Startup

"Flowcode is one of the youngest and fastest growing companies on the LinkedIn's Top 50 Startups List for 2021 and we are just at the start of building our long-term vision to instantly and magically connect the offline and online worlds," said Tim Armstrong, Founder and CEO of Flowcode. "Flowcode has a clear mission, an incredible team culture, great technology - and most importantly, great customers."

The LinkedIn Top Startups list is an annual ranking, identifying the top 50 emerging and growing startups in the U.S., and is based on a four-pillar methodology, including employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest, and the ability to attract top talent. It is informed by the billions of actions taken by the 774+ million members on LinkedIn.

Key trends from this year's startup list include content and connections, futuristic tech, and better business tools, all of which align to Flowcode's mission to directly connect people to the brands and things they love. As one of the startups based in New York, the next generation QR platform is helping to reinvigorate NYC's tech scene while actively recruiting top talent from across the country with a hybrid, distributed work model.

Flowcode has been committed to growing a team with diverse backgrounds, capabilities, and perspectives since day 1 and is guided by the company's Flow Code: Team Supreme, Empower Creators, Be Scientific, Prioritize Impact, Undertalk/Overexecute and FlowMode (full send mode). The team is made up of startup founders, engineers, scientists, artists, and designers and is actively recruiting top talent across engineering, sales, and product. For more information and job openings visit flowcode.com/careers or visit our LinkedIn page.

About Flowcode

Flowcode is the offline to online company, building direct connections for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is the number one trusted QR provider. Our companion product, Flowpage, organizes your digital footprint in one mobile-first landing page, creating a seamless experience to more deeply connect with audiences while tracking real-time analytics. Paired together, our tech allows consumers and creators to instantly connect the real world to the digital world instantly and magically. To learn more, visit Flowcode.com or explore our social channels on our Flowpage .

SOURCE Flowcode

