Flowcode Takes NFTs Mainstream at Red Rocks

"Flowcode connects the Earthverse to the Metaverse. We created a seamless mobile-first funnel for consumers to scan and claim NFTs and tokens. By partnering with POAP, fans of incredible artists, like Kevin Gates and hundreds of others, are rewarded with Web3 products including NFTs and a direct to consumer communication channel," said Tim Armstrong, Founder and CEO, Flowcode.

With POAP, Flowcode technology creates a simple and consumer-friendly way for humans to claim NFTs without any blockchain or crypto knowledge. After scanning a Flowcode, the protocol allows users to claim and own NFTs without any onboarding fees (i.e. gas fees) using an email or an Ethereum wallet. As part of the partnership, Flowcode creators will be able to use the POAP protocol to distribute NFTs at scale to reward their users. POAP is regularly issued by 8,000 organizations and 4.5M have already been distributed to 800,000 unique wallets.

"Pairing POAP with Flowcode allows for seamless minting of NFTs that signify attendance. Flowcode and POAP are a perfect synergy of technology, as both companies are hyper-focused on providing a frictionless Web3 user experience. POAP is one of the best platforms for onboarding big brands and their users to the world of blockchain, while Flowcode offers the security, data, and usability for an ideal consumer experience," said Jordan Sobel, VP of Business Development, POAP.

Flowcode provides the first and only fully integrated Web3 suite that connects the offline world to the metaverse. The proprietary QR technology features best-in-class design and real-time data and analytics to provide the easiest way for consumers to interact and onboard to Web3 - making NFTs, cryptocurrency and augmented reality accessible to everyone. In addition to POAP, Flowcode's innovative product suite has been trusted by other tentpole brands with amazing DTC results including Hearst Magazines, Broadway, and Hello Sunshine to change the ways fans engage with live events and premium content experiences.

"Flowcode is the front end to Web3. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for consumers to interact with Web3 technologies. Through partnerships like POAP, we are able to scale accessibility to the metaverse, bridging the gap between the offline and online worlds," commented Andrew Duplessie, who leads innovation at Flowcode.

About Flowcode

Flowcode is the offline to online company, building direct connections for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is the number one trusted QR provider. Our companion product, Flowpage, organizes your digital footprint in one mobile-first landing page, creating a seamless experience to more deeply connect with audiences while tracking real-time analytics. Paired together, our tech allows consumers and creators to instantly connect the real world to the digital world instantly and magically.

To learn more, visit Flowcode.com or explore our social channels on our Flowpage.

SOURCE Flowcode