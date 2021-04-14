Flowcode Teams Up with Stewart-Haas Racing and Hunt Brothers Pizza to Create Fastest QR Code Experience in Sports

The innovative experience will feature a custom-branded, ultra-fast scanning, 27.5-inch Hunt Brothers Pizza Flowcode on the hood of the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang. Harvick will race on Sunday in the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

"For the first time in NASCAR history, No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing will introduce Flowcode technology to millions of live fans at home, online and at the track, empowering them to scan to win prizes including NASCAR tickets and custom merchandise. Scanning the Flowcode will put NASCAR fans in the winner's circle at Richmond this weekend," said Tim Armstrong, Founder and CEO of Flowcode. "Flowcode is excited to introduce and drive live mobile connections between Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Hunt Brothers Pizza and fans across the country."

As part of the interactive activation, the Flowcode is a "Scan to Win" experience giving viewers both at home and at the track instant and direct access to win prizes. The grand prize is two tickets to a NASCAR Cup Series race of the winner's choosing during the 2021 or 2022 season. Twelve additional winners will receive a fan pack loaded with Harvick and Hunt Brothers Pizza merchandise including T-shirts, hats, floor mats, racing flags and koozies.

"We're always looking for ways to drive innovation forward, and that includes the partnerships we forge with our sponsors. We have a longstanding relationship with Hunt Brothers Pizza, and we can't wait to showcase their fantastic brand and experience directly from the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang. Together, we're connecting fans at home and at the track with Flowcode's next-generation QR technology," said Mike Verlander, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Stewart-Haas Racing. "We're looking forward to seeing this collaboration take center stage Sunday at Richmond."

Viewers at home can watch the race live at 3 p.m. EDT on FOX and be able to scan the Flowcode directly from their TV screens. The "Scan to Win" Flowcode will also be featured on the in-car camera and on the inside of the racecar. As part of the partnership, additional Flowcodes, scanning to Flowcode.com, and the Flowcode logo, will also be included in the racecar design.

About Flowcode

Flowcode is the offline to online company, building direct connections for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is the number one trusted QR provider. Our companion product, Flowpage, organizes your digital footprint in one mobile-first landing page, creating a seamless experience to more deeply connect with audiences while tracking real-time analytics. Paired together, our tech allows consumers and creators to instantly connect the real world to the digital world instantly and magically. To learn more, visit Flowcode.com or find our social channels on our Flowpage .

About Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 90 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com , on Facebook , on Twitter , on Instagram and on YouTube .

About Hunt Brothers Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation's largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry and has sponsored Harvick for years in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Hunt Brothers Pizza joined Harvick fulltime in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2019 and has been a mainstay in NASCAR's premier division ever since. With more than 7,800 locations in 30 states, Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin-crust pizzas available as a grab-and go Hunk, perfect for today's on-the-go lifestyle or as a customizable whole pizza that is an exceptional value with All Toppings No Extra Charge®. Celebrating 30 years of serving great pizza to convenience store shoppers through its store partners, Hunt Brothers Pizza is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and is family owned and operated. To find a Hunt Brothers Pizza location near you, download the app by visiting app.HuntBrothersPizza.com .

