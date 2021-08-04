Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2020-2024 | Analyzing Growth in Water Utilities Industry | Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 28.98 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the flower and ornamental plants market to register a CAGR of almost 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. are some of the major market participants. The use of flowers and plants for decorative & aesthetic purposes will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
flower and ornamental plants market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Cut Flowers
- Potted Plants
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the flower and ornamental plants market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43042
Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the flower and ornamental plants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Flower and ornamental plants market size
- Flower and ornamental plants market trends
- Flower and ornamental plants market industry analysis
Market trends such as growth in floriculture is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the use of toxic chemicals may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the flower and ornamental plants market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market - Global water quality monitoring equipment market is segmented by application (groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Produced Water Treatment Market - Global produced water treatment market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist flower and ornamental plants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the flower and ornamental plants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flower and ornamental plants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flower and ornamental plants market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
- Astra Fund Holland BV
- Ball Horticultural Co.
- Dutch Flower Group
- Farplants Sales Ltd.
- FTD LLC
- Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.
- Monrovia Nursery Co.
- Royal FloraHolland
- Sakata Seed Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/flower-and-ornamental-plants-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article