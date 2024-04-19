Flower and Ornamental Plants Market size is set to grow by USD 30.79 billion from 2023-2027, 1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV and Bailey Nurseries Inc., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flower and ornamental plants market size is estimated to grow by USD 30.79 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 45%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Among the notable players in the market are:

1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V, Bridge Farm Group, Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Double H Nurseries Ltd., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., Flamingo Horticulture Investments, FTD LLC, H Andreas GmbH, Hofland flowering plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Newey Ltd., Nyee Phoe Group, Royal FloraHolland, Sakata Seed Corp.

Analyst Review

The Flower and Ornamental Plants Market encompasses a wide range of products, including Flowers, Ornamental Plants, and related items. This industry is significant in the realm of Interior Decoration, with Plant Breeding and Floriculture playing crucial roles. Floral Arrangements are a popular application, and the market extends to International Trade. Breeders are key players, catering to evolving Consumer Preferences and promoting Sustainable Practices. Locally Sourced plants and Horticulture practices are gaining traction. Cut Flowers, Flower Seeds, and Nursery Operations form the market's core. Plant Protection Measures and Preservatives are essential components, while Consumer Spending remains a significant factor. Bouquets are a staple for Special Occasions, Social Gatherings, Festivals, and Wedding Ceremonies. In the Indian Market, Sweet Peas, Gardenias, Stephanotis, Buttercups, and Peonies are popular choices.

Key Market Drivers

The Flower and Ornamental Plants Market holds immense significance in various cultural and social contexts, particularly during special occasions, social gatherings, and festivals. Tropical foliage plants and Garden Hydrangeas are popular choices for their vibrant colors and long-lasting beauty. Consumer behavior indicates a high demand for these plants during wedding ceremonies, particularly in the Indian market, where jasmine, marigold, gerbera daisy, orchid, freesia, and other flowers are commonly used. Additionally, flowers such as sweet peas, gardenias, stephanotis, buttercups, peonies, hydrangeas, lily, tulips, roses, and more are essential for parties and ceremonies. White, pink, and violet are popular colors for these events. Cross breeding and multi breeding have led to the creation of beneficial components, making indoor plants an excellent choice for stress reduction and therapeutic purposes. Horticultural therapy has been proven effective in addressing mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, and dementia. Overall, the Flower and Ornamental Plants Market offers a natural and relaxing way to enhance the beauty of any occasion.

Challenges and Opportunities

The Flower and Ornamental Plants Market encompasses a diverse range of products, including flowers and decorative plants, used for interior decoration, floriculture, and horticulture. Plant breeding plays a crucial role in producing new varieties, catering to consumer preferences for cut flowers, potted plants, and tropical foliage plants. International trade, facilitated by breeders and nursery operations, ensures a steady supply of these products. Sustainable practices and locally sourced plants are increasingly important in this market. Plant protection measures, preservatives, and financial incentives support the growth of this industry. Key players, such as Ferns N Petals and Hofland flowering plants, dominate online flower sales and home gardening segments. Consumer spending on floral arrangements for special occasions, social gatherings, and festivals, including weddings, drives demand for flowers like sweet peas, gardenias, Stephanotis, buttercups, peonies, hydrangeas, and lilies. The Indian market, with its rich cultural traditions, presents significant opportunities for growth in this sector.

The global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market encompasses a wide range of blooms and decorative plants, including Tulips and Roses, which bring vibrant Colors to Parties and Ceremonies. Advanced technologies, such as mobile apps with augmented reality, enhance the customer experience. In the realm of horticulture, breeding techniques like Cross breeding and Multi breeding yield new varieties, adding beneficial components to Indoor plants. These plants offer stress reduction and therapeutic benefits for mental illnesses like Depression, Anxiety, and Dementia through Horticultural therapy. Ornamental plants contribute to Interior decoration and relaxation, while Floriculture and Floral arrangements cater to international trade and consumer preferences. Sustainable practices and locally sourced plants are essential in today's market, ensuring the continuity of the industry's growth in areas like cut flowers, flower seeds, and nursery operations.

Market Overview

The Flower and Ornamental Plants market is a significant sector in the Consumer Goods industry. It comprises a variety of plants used for decorative purposes, including flowers, shrubs, trees, and bulbs. These plants are grown in greenhouses or nurseries and are sold to retailers, landscapers, and individual consumers. The market is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, growing awareness of environmental sustainability, and the desire for unique and exotic plant species. Consumers are also seeking plants that require minimal maintenance and can thrive in various climates. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. The market is further expected to be influenced by trends such as the increasing popularity of organic gardening and the use of technology in plant breeding and cultivation.

