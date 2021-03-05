Flower and Ornamental Plants Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%|Evolving opportunities with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV |Technavio
Mar 05, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the flower and ornamental plants market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.98 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a Free sample report in MINUTES
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the flower and ornamental plants market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The cut flowers are the leading segment in the market.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Growth in floriculture is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the profitability associated with growing ornamental garden plants. However, the use of toxic chemicals will challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the use of flowers and plants for decorative & aesthetic purposes will offer immense growth opportunities, the use of toxic chemicals is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this flower and ornamental plants market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
The flower and ornamental plants market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The flower and ornamental plants market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Cut Flowers
- Potted Plants
- Region
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
flower and ornamental plants market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The flower and ornamental plants market report covers the following areas:
- flower and ornamental plants market Size
- flower and ornamental plants market Trends
- flower and ornamental plants market Industry Analysis
This study identifies Growth in floriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the flower and ornamental plants market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
flower and ornamental plants market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist flower and ornamental plants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the flower and ornamental plants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flower and ornamental plants market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flower and ornamental plants market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
- Astra Fund Holland BV
- Ball Horticultural Co.
- Dutch Flower Group
- Farplants Sales Ltd.
- FTD LLC
- Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.
- Monrovia Nursery Co.
- Royal FloraHolland
- Sakata Seed Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
