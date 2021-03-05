Flower and Ornamental Plants Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%|Evolving opportunities with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV |Technavio

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The cut flowers are the leading segment in the market.

The cut flowers are the leading segment in the market. What are the major trends in the market?

Growth in floriculture is the major trend in the market.

Growth in floriculture is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%.

The market is progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%. Who are the top players in the market?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. are the top players in the market.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the profitability associated with growing ornamental garden plants. However, the use of toxic chemicals will challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the use of flowers and plants for decorative & aesthetic purposes will offer immense growth opportunities, the use of toxic chemicals is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this flower and ornamental plants market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The flower and ornamental plants market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The flower and ornamental plants market is segmented as below:

Product

Cut Flowers



Potted Plants

Region

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

End-user

Commercial



Residential

flower and ornamental plants market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The flower and ornamental plants market report covers the following areas:

flower and ornamental plants market Size

flower and ornamental plants market Trends

flower and ornamental plants market Industry Analysis

This study identifies Growth in floriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the flower and ornamental plants market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

flower and ornamental plants market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist flower and ornamental plants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flower and ornamental plants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flower and ornamental plants market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flower and ornamental plants market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Astra Fund Holland BV

Ball Horticultural Co.

Dutch Flower Group

Farplants Sales Ltd.

FTD LLC

Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.

Monrovia Nursery Co.

Royal FloraHolland

Sakata Seed Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

