Flower by Edie Parker Launches "This Is How I Roll," a Limited Edition Collection of 420 T-Shirts

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower by Edie Parker, a premium line of luxury cannabis and smoking accessories, today launched its line of limited edition 420 t-shirts. The brand's "This Is How I Roll" collection includes four unique designs that playfully feature everyday items that "roll," including dinner rolls, joints, toilet paper rolls and hair rollers.

The brand will donate 15% of t-shirt's proceeds to four nonprofit advocacy organizations that will be tied to a specific "roll" design. Proceeds from the dinner roll shirt will go towards Feeding America while the joint design will benefit Last Prisoner Project, an organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform. Additionally, shirts with hair roller and toilet paper roll artwork will benefit Moms Demand Action and the National Center for Transgender Equality, respectively.

"From day one, our mission has been to empower modern cannabis consumers to have a good time while also demonstrating how cannabis businesses can be a force for good in society," said Brett Heyman, Founder of Flower by Edie Parker. "After the immense success of our Boobs on Drugs collection, which supports the Women's Prison Association, our team recognized that we could mobilize our enthusiastic customer base to make an even greater impact on a wide range of social causes. Our 420 collection not only celebrates how far the cannabis industry has come but also exemplifies how modern cannabis businesses can seamlessly integrate social advocacy into their brand identities."

Edie Parker's "This is How I Roll" collection is available for purchase online at https://edieparkerflower.com/ .

About Flower by Edie Parker

Dubbed "the Coco Chanel of Luxury Cannabis" by Forbes, Flower by Edie Parker continues to usher in a new generation of cannabis smokers with an irreverent and unapologetically bold collection of design-forward accessories and cannabis accouterments. Colliding the worlds of fashion and cannabis 'for a good time' - Flower by Edie Parker continues to break barriers and de-stigmatize the use of cannabis as a social act.

Priced from $20 to $500, Flower by Edie Parker's collection features gorgeous acrylic, ceramic and hand blown glass accessories including stash jars, lighters, ashtrays, grinders, bongs, blunt tips, pipes, rolling papers, rolling trays, and a distinctly canna-friendly take on her signature acrylic bags.

Beyond seasonal collections of modern accessories featuring designer Brett Heyman's tongue-in-cheek motifs and signature style, Flower by Edie Parker also offers a full roster of private label flower strains and CBD-only offerings including vape pens, pre-rolls, tinctures, and topicals.

Since launching in 2019, Flower by Edie Parker & The Edie Parker Foundation aims to bring criminal justice reform and racial equality amongst vulnerable, largely marginalized communities through partnering organizations; Women's Prison Association, The Bail Project, Feeding America, City Meals on Wheels & more. Visit www.EdieParkerFlower.com or @EdieParkerFlower for more information.

