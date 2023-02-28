Flower by Edie Parker Partners with Ascend Wellness, Curio Wellness and Buckeye Relief to Expand Cannabis Line to Four New States

Flower by Edie Parker's cannabis products are now available across six states

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower by Edie Parker, the leading female founded, female operated lifestyle brand merging the worlds of fashion and cannabis, has today announced a partnership with Ascend Wellness, multi-state, vertically integrated operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, Curio Wellness, a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market leading innovator of health and wellness products, and Buckeye Relief, an Ohio owned and operated medical cannabis cultivator and processor, to bring Flower by Edie Parker's cannabis products to New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri and Ohio.

Flower by Edie Parker first partnered with Ascend Wellness in 2021 to introduce the brand to consumers across Illinois and Massachusetts. The latest expansion of this partnership will launch Flower By Edie Parker's "Main Squeeze" 1g pre-rolls and the BOMA disposable 0.5g vape pen in both existing markets.

Additionally, the partnership with Ascend Wellness will introduce a collection of the company's products across New Jersey, including the BOMA disposable 0.5 vape pen, "Main Squeeze" 1g pre-rolls and "Best Buds" twin pack 0.5g pre-rolls.

The "Main Squeeze" 1g pre-rolls include three distinct flavors: Strawberry On Top, Nudist Peach and Excite Mint. The launch is an extension of Flower by Edie Parker's best-selling "Crush Cones", an assortment of flavor-infused cones that are available nationally at select retailers and dispensaries. The BOMA disposable 0.5g vape pen will be available in three distinct mood profiles and flavors.

Flower By Edie Parker's partnership with Curio Wellness will establish the brand's presence in Maryland and Missouri. Dispensary locations across Maryland will offer a wide array of the brand's products, including the "Best Buds" twin pack 0.5g pre-rolls, "Lil Edie's" five-pack 0.5g pre-rolls, and eighth ounce jar "Flower Pots." With the launch of adult use, the offering will expand to include Flower By Edie Parker's BOMA disposable 0.5g vape pen and 0.8g 510 thread cartridges. Additionally, the brand will introduce the 0.8g 510 thread cartridge and BOMA disposable 0.5g vape pen to consumers in Missouri this year, with pre-rolls and jarred flower launching in the state in early 2024.

Buckeye Relief's partnership with Flower by Edie Parker will launch the brand's collection in dispensary locations across Ohio. Products available will include the BOMA disposable 0.5g vape pen and 0.8g 510-thread cartridge.

"Flower By Edie Parker is always looking for ways to connect with stylish consumers across the country," said Brett Heyman, Founder of Flower by Edie Parker. "Ascend Wellness, Buckeye Relief and Curio Wellness share a commitment to provide safe and premium cannabis experiences for all consumers. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of fashion and flower, we are excited to launch our considered and consistent products in New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio and beyond."

About Flower by Edie Parker

Flower by Edie Parker, the leading female-founded and female-operated cannabis lifestyle brand, ushers in a new generation of cannabis consumers with an irreverent and bold collection of design-forward accessories and cannabis accouterments. Merging the worlds of fashion and cannabis, Flower by Edie Parker continues to break barriers and de-stigmatize the use of the plant.

Priced from $8 to $800, Flower by Edie Parker's accessory collection features gorgeous acrylic, ceramic and hand blown glass accessories and a distinctly canna-friendly take on their signature acrylic bags.

Since launching in 2019, Flower by Edie Parker & The Edie Parker Foundation aim to help those, primarily women and children, whose lives have been affected by low level drug offenses. Partner organizations include and have included the Women's Prison Association, The Bail Project, The Last Prisoner Project, Feeding America, City Meals on Wheels & more. Visit https://edieparkerflower.com/ or @EdieParkerFlower for more information.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Ozone Reserve, and Simply Herb branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with targeted, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information, visit www.curiowellness.com.

About Buckeye Relief

Buckeye Relief, a licensed Level 1 medical cannabis cultivator and processor located on the shore of Lake Erie is 100% owned and operated by Ohioans. More than 130 dedicated employees staff the state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot facility in Eastlake, OH. Buckeye Relief boasts the largest overall market-share in Ohio based on the number of products sold in dispensaries since the program started. For more information, visit www.buckeyerelief.com.

