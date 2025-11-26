Flower Child and the Anrak Charitable Foundation Support TACA's Your Gift, Their Future, Year-End Fundraising Campaign

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is proud to announce the generous support of Flower Child and the Anrak Charitable Foundation in the launch of their annual year-end fundraising campaign, Your Gift, Their Future. This year's campaign aims to raise $180,000 to provide families living with autism the education, resources, and hope they need to navigate the autism journey.

On Giving Tuesday, December 2, Flower Child, a full-kitchen, fast-casual restaurant known for its vibrant, health-focused menu, will donate 5% of all sales nationwide, up to $10,000, to support TACA's mission.

"Our partnership with TACA has allowed us to give back in ways that are meaningful," said Monica Copeland, Director of Restaurants and Operations. "For over five years, we've collaborated to support families across the country. Flower Child customizes our menu to meet different lifestyles and dietary needs, which makes our connection with TACA a natural fit. With 42 locations and continued growth, we're honored to grow alongside TACA and help strengthen the communities we serve."

In addition, the Anrak Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit committed to empowering underserved communities, has generously pledged to match every donation, dollar for dollar, up to $35,000.

"We are deeply grateful for our partnership with TACA," said Corina Jordan, Coordinator of Anrak Charitable Foundation. "Together, we are creating meaningful change within the autism community, proving that collaboration can be the difference! Together we can BE the difference."

The support of these partners enables TACA to inspire hope, broaden access to critical resources, and build a brighter future for families affected by autism.

About The Autism Community in Action (TACA)

The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education, support, and hope to families living with autism. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Irvine, California, TACA empowers families across the country through free educational meetings, an online Hope and Help support group, and the annual National Autism Conference. With a vibrant community of more than 61,000 active members and a strong presence on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, TACA is a trusted resource for families at every stage of the autism journey. To learn more, visit tacanow.org .

SOURCE The Autism Community in Action (TACA)