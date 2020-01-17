Flower Fields Become Dining Rooms on Award-Winning American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified American Grown Flowers today announced the destinations for its 2020 American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour, inviting guests nationwide to dine among the exquisite fields of America's most stunning flower and foliage farms.

In its sixth season, the American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour is a cross-country series of elegant pop-up gatherings where seasonal, sustainable blooms dazzle on beautifully designed tablescapes that have been elegantly dressed by top U.S. floral designers, while multi-course artisan meals are prepared by well-known farm-to-table chefs.

Beginning its sixth year, the award-winning American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour is presented annually by the California Cut Flower Commission.

"The Field to Vase Dinner Tour showcases America's most stunning flower farms and the hardworking farmers who lead them," says Dave Pruitt, administrator for Certified American Grown Flowers. "In this our sixth year, we're stopping at six of the country's most beautiful flower farms and inviting guests to connect with farmers, with an amazing variety of flowers and greens, and to hear about the domestically grown flowers that are available 365 days a year."

The first stop for the American Grown Field to Vase Dinner in 2020 will be April 16 at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California. This is the sixth time the tour has stopped at The Flower Fields, where guests dine in a sea of brightly colored ranunculus with views of the Pacific Ocean. Other 2020 destinations across the country include:

Ocean Breeze International in Nipomo, California , on June 20 .

, on . Harmony Harvest Farm in Weyers Cave, Virginia , on July 18 .

in , on . A yet-to-be announced flower farm in Washington state in August.

in August. A Northern California location in September.

location in September. Texas Specialty Cut Flowers in Blanco, Texas , on Oct. 24 .

Field to Vase dinners are generally from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees leave with fresh, seasonal American Grown Flowers, a swag bag packed with gifts from the tour's generous sponsors and a greater understanding of why fresh American Grown Flowers in the home – and on the table – are important to health, well-being, local economies and good conversation.

To learn more and to save your seat, visit americangrownflowers.com/fieldtovase.

SOURCE California Cut Flower Commission

