Flower Knows Expands U.S. Retail Distribution By Entering Ulta Beauty

The global cosmetics brand has experienced social media virality and now rapid international growth in a major market.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global cosmetics brand, Flower Knows has built a vibrant and whimsical brand by tapping into the imagination and creativity of the beauty world. Offering high-quality formulations, themed collections, and unique packaging, it's now one of the fastest growing brands on social, consistently going viral with their millions of followers. Industry reports consistently rank Flower Knows as one of the top trending makeup brands on Instagram, along with TikTok, for a combined follower count of 4 million followers.

credit Courtesy of Flower Knows

Primed in the U.S. as an on trend and covetable brand, Flower Knows is proud to announce their most notable U.S. retail expansion to date, debuting on Ulta.com on December 7, 2025.

"Entering Ulta marks a significant milestone in Flower Knows' international expansion and represents an important step in tailoring our brand to the needs and preferences of U.S. consumers," says Gong Fang, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer of Flower Knows. "We are proud to bring a world of magic, romance, and whimsy to Ulta Beauty guests, serving as a reminder to embrace and live out your fairytales to the fullest every day,"

Founded in 2016, Flower Knows made its U.S. retail debut in 2023 and has grown globally into a notable player in the global beauty market. The U.S. is now considered Flower Knows largest overseas market. Elsewhere, the brand is available in Great China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Australia, the Middle East, and most recently expanded into South Korea through a record-breaking pop-up store in central Seoul City.

The Ulta.com assortment of Flower Knows will include 62 products, within all categories including lipsticks, eyeshadows, blushes, palettes, and more. These include the themed collections Strawberry Cupid ($8-$40), Shell's Jewel ($8-$35), Little Angel ($30-$45), Swan Ballet ($20-$35), and Strawberry Rococo Series ($20-$26).

Flower Knows' popularity has been fueled by unique, artful packaging, viral social media campaigns, and strategic retail partnerships. Its reputation as a nostalgic, trending brand showcasing high quality products at accessible price points has been solidified with their best-selling hero products including the Sweetie Bear and Strawberry Cupid Collections. It has caught the attention of many celebrities and influencers in the industry including Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, Kathy Hilton, James Charles, and Mikayla Noguiera, among others. Its explosive growth trajectory shows appeal and opportunity for U.S. consumers and beauty lovers looking for optimism and expression in the world of beauty.

Flower Knows is now available to shop at Ulta.com, with products ranging from $8-$45.

Flower Knows @ ULTA Product Images

About Flower Knows:

Flower Knows is a whimsical cosmetics brand built on a fantasy world of dreams and fairytales that comes to life through ethereal themed collections, vibrant, high-quality formulations, and unique packaging. In the U.S., Flower Knows is currently available at Urban Outfitters, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty, and is proudly cruelty-free. Discover more at www.flowerknows.co, @FlowerKnows_Global (Instagram) and @FlowerKnowsGlobal (TikTok)

US Media Contact:

For press information or interview requests, please contact: AARROW PR, [email protected]

Logo - credit Courtesy of Flower Knows

Image - credit Courtesy of Flower Knows

SOURCE Flower Knows