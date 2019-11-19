Flower One Holdings to Host Third Quarter Results Conference Call on November 27, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) ("Flower One" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its 2019 third quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and review recent and upcoming milestones.

All interested parties are invited to participate. Please dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins.

A question-and-answer session will follow the conference call, at which time the operator will provide instructions for submitting questions. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Thursday, December 12, 2019. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the conference code 3875748.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at http://bit.ly/Q32019FONE. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One's flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large scale cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. Flower One also operates a second production facility in Las Vegas, with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that will produce several of the nation's top-performing edible brands. Flower One produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis.

The Common Shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF." For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Flower One Holdings Inc.