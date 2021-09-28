Flower Power Redefines CBD Coffee Category with New Products

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower Power Coffee Company has introduced a new line up of K-Cup products, available in Light, Medium and Dark roasts, delivering gourmet coffee taste with the consistent health and wellness benefits of CBD. A combination that will make CBD Coffee more attractive to mainstream consumers.

Independent lab tests show that regardless of the amount of CBD put into the K-cup pod, most of the CBD is lost in the brewing and filtering process, delivering little or no CBD to the brewed cup. Flower Power has resolved this category-wide problem with a patent-pending process that guarantees its customers a consistent 25 mg of lab-tested hemp-derived CBD in every brewed cup.

With precise quality control and mass market production capacity, Flower Power looks forward to giving the millions of people taking CBD as part of their morning ritual a consistently better cup of coffee for a better day. This new product is being sold both directly through flowerpowercoffee.com and retail channels.

"When developing our products, we set out to establish new standards for quality, taste, accuracy and truth in labeling," explained Chuck Siegel, Flower Power's CEO. "We've taken every measure to ensure premium quality, from the selection of our roasting partners to our rigorous quality control and lab testing." Siegel continued, "It's taken us two years, but as you'll see, taste and feel, the results were worth it."

About Flower Power Coffee Company

Flower Power is committed to the highest quality, best-tasting CBD coffees, teas, and accurately served CBD-infused beverages to promote physical and emotional well-being, enhancing the quality of life for our consumers. In addition to our three CBD coffees, Light Roast, Medium Roast, and Dark Roast, Flower Power works with other leading food and beverage companies throughout the world, helping them create best-in-class CBD-infused products for their customers. For more information about Flower Power Coffee, please visit www.flowerpowercoffee.com

