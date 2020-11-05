FlowerFix Delivers Flexible Farm-Fresh Flower Subscriptions

Assorted Arrangements (Weekly, Bi-weekly or Monthly) : Fresh hand-crafted couture floral arrangements

DIY Flower Box (Weekly, Bi-weekly or Monthly): A curated selection of loose, freshly picked blooms to create a personalized flower arrangement

Premium Roses (Weekly, Bi-weekly or Monthly): 26 fresh-cut premium roses grown in the highlands of South America

Fresh Wreaths (Monthly): Seasonal designer wreaths

Additionally, FlowerFix has weekly Text Offers that include pre-arranged bouquets or DIY flower bunches without any commitment to buy.

Each assorted FlowerFix arrangement includes an unrivaled average of 40 stems, creating an impressive and voluptuous display of blooms. The inhouse FlowerFix designers craft the bouquets with a mix of carefully hand-picked flowers that bloom and last longer since they have been shipped directly from the flower farm to the customer's doorstep. With so many stems, customers can display and enjoy them in one large bouquet or separate them into smaller bouquets to place around the home or office space.

There are no hidden fees and all customers receive free shipping. Special seasonal and holiday packages are also available, including the Holiday bundle with custom flower designs delivered for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.

About FlowerFix

FlowerFix is a partner company to FiftyFlowers, a female-owned business based in Boise, Idaho and Quito, Ecuador. FiftyFlowers has been selling wholesale and wedding flowers online since 2003, and FlowerFix sources its flowers directly from the same sustainable flower farms around the U.S and world that have been personally vetted to ensure quality. The company has an uncompromising commitment to freshness, customer service, and a passion to share the joy of flowers. Learn more at FlowerFix.com.

