FlowerHire Presents the CareersinCannabis.com Virtual Talent Conference on January 28th

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowerHire , the leading staffing and talent strategy firm serving the regulated cannabis industry, announced today the launch of its new platform, CareersinCannabis.com . The specialized career portal equips both companies and job candidates with the tools and insights necessary to build a robust, quality workforce. The service officially launches at the inaugural Careers in Cannabis virtual talent conference on January 28.

The AI-powered software behind CareersinCannabis.com is enginX - created by engin sciences, inc. . The platform blends psychographic data with FlowerHire's cannabis and HR expertise to create quantified PowerProfiles™, a fusion of hard and soft skills overlayed with relevant personality traits. The PowerProfile helps candidates find a match with the best open roles. The system gamifies the job application process, allowing HR managers to quickly evaluate applicants, engage with viable candidates, and route people to the jobs to which they are best suited.

"While cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the country, there's a scalability issue that has yet to be addressed," said David Belsky, CEO of FlowerHire. "As with any industry, cannabis is, at its core, only as strong as its operational infrastructure. Over the next 10 years, we anticipate more than one million jobs created within the cannabis ecosystem, and CareersinCannabis.com will effectively address the challenge of acquisition, retention and development of talent across all levels within the industry."

Many of FlowerHire's clients, which include some of the most recognized companies in the industry, found success when it came to using a staffing and talent firm to fill C-level and senior salaried positions within their teams; however, there was still a disconnect when it came time to staff the hundreds of thousands of hourly and frontline employees. CareersinCannabis.com addresses these issues head-on, unlocking the potential of the cannabis workforce and reducing turnover within the industry.

"We're incredibly proud to power a much needed and transformative platform key to the fundamental growth of the legal cannabis industry," said Sloane Barbour, Founder and CEO at engin sciences. "Our vision to help hourly and frontline workers fits perfectly with the cannabis industry's needs today and, as the country reopens, our software will help millions of Americans get back to work and take control of their career."

The website launches in conjunction with the Careers in Cannabis Virtual Talent Conference, focusing on the opportunities and challenges faced by executives and HR leaders in the fastest growing industry in the country. Hosted by Jacobi Holland and Lulu Tsui of REVEL, the event features more than 200 companies, 50+ speakers, and musical guests DJ Babu & Rakaa of Dilated Peoples.

To learn more about Careers in Cannabis and register for the free event, click here .

About FlowerHire

FlowerHire is on a mission to build a conscious cannabis community, one hire at a time. Founded in 2017, we are a team of experienced talent and recruiting professionals and dedicated to helping companies build, scale, and retain world class teams.

We partner with cannabis and hemp companies at any stage of their growth to provide high-touch services including contingency placement, retained and embedded search, and strategic talent advisory. We have also brought to market our software and AI-driven platform, FlowerHireX™, to solve the talent puzzle for companies looking to hire and retain frontline workers - and to empower individuals to own their career in cannabis.

Since our inception, we have helped hundreds of cannabis companies build and optimize their talent chain, and have helped countless candidates understand this unique and exciting industry and find a job that fits. FlowerHire is Talent in Cannabis™

About engin sciences, inc

For the past decade, Sloane Barbour and Dr. Valerie Fraysse, PhD drove the evolution of AI-assisted hiring and workplace satisfaction as VP of Sales at Hired.com, and as co-founder and CTO of Good&Co (good.co). The engin virtual talent management system allows HR managers to gamify the job application process on any site, quickly evaluates applicants, engages with viable candidates, and routes people to the jobs to which they're best suited.

