Flowers Communications Group Celebrates 27 Years of Multicultural Expertise

"At FCG, we don't just 'do' multicultural, we live it and breathe it," says Michelle Flowers Welch, the agency's founder and CEO. "We are the culture, and it's been reflected in our work for the past 27 years." Flowers Welch recalls the agency's work in the early 90s on a pioneering HIV/AIDS awareness campaign designed to educate African American and Hispanic women. "We were privileged to respectfully share the stories of real women who were HIV positive to provide information that would help other women. The campaign featured culturally relevant storytelling that made a difference."

FCG is known for its creative, impactful campaigns and ability to authentically connect brand partners to multicultural consumers. The agency has grown into an industry powerhouse garnering multiple industry awards and acknowledgements for its work and leadership throughout the years. Flowers Welch was recently honored with the 2017 Distinguished Senior Leader Award by the Public Relations Society of America Chicago Chapter for her dynamic work in the multicultural space. Most recently, the firm won two 2018 Golden Trumpet Awards from Publicity Club of Chicago for a Jack Daniel's PR campaign, and video content work for MillerCoors, as well as a Silver Trumpet for video content work for the Chicago Park District. FCG was also honored with five 2018 Skyline Awards of Excellence for content management and multicultural public relations work for Honda Battle of the Bands, multicultural public relations and community relations work for McDonald's Food for the Body & Spirit, and multicultural public relations work for Jack Daniel's - Gentleman Jack Real to Reel campaign. FCG also received the top honor – the PRSA Skyline Award – in the reputation/brand management category for its very own agency branding campaign – FLOW.

When Flowers Welch started the agency in 1991, multicultural PR agencies were faced with the challenge of proving their relevancy and getting corporate leaders to understand the importance of building relationships with multicultural consumers. Today, according to recent Nielsen data, ethnic consumers are more than 120 million strong in the U.S. and are making considerable contributions to the overall market -- in some cases representing more than 50 percent of overall spending in key product categories. As the multicultural consumer market grows in influence, the authenticity and perspective of agencies like FCG are now being sourced by major brands to lead out on total market efforts.

Headquartered in Chicago, the agency has also expanded its footprint with an outpost in the Los Angeles market. In keeping with the advertising and marketing communications industry demands, FCG continues to grow Greenhouse Studio, its creative services division, its experiential marketing capabilities and work in Diversity & Inclusion. FCG still remains a 100 percent minority-owned, women-owned certified firm providing opportunities for diverse professionals to get their start and grow their career in the communications field.

About Flowers Communications Group

Flowers Communications Group is a national, multicultural communications company based in Chicago. Founded in 1991 by D. Michelle Flowers Welch, its mission is to provide quality public relations, social media and integrated marketing services that reach and respect ethnic audiences and align with client partners' business objectives. Flowers' current clients and partners include American Honda Motor Co., AT&T, Brown-Forman Corporation, Chicago Park District, the City of Chicago, Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Lottery, McDonald's, and MillerCoors.

