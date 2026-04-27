Flowers Communications Group Opens Atlanta Office, Establishing Strategic Hub in a National Epicenter of Cultural Influence

The award-winning agency expands its footprint and advances the next phase of growth to mark its 35th anniversary

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Communications Group (FCG), an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm headquartered in Chicago, today announced its expansion into the Atlanta market with the opening of a new office in Galleria Office Park. This milestone follows the firm's selection as general market public relations agency of record for the Greater Atlanta McDonald's Operators Association (GAMOA). The new location underscores FCG's commitment to growth, serving as a strategic hub to strengthen client partnerships and accelerate business development nationwide.

Jasmine Flowers Mazyck, FCG Managing Partner

Founded by communications trailblazer Michelle Flowers Welch, FCG has built a reputation as a leader in the development of authentic, culture-forward, insight-driven campaigns for some of the world's most iconic companies. The Atlanta expansion represents the next phase of the agency's growth, grounded in a longstanding presence in the market. For more than three decades, the agency has partnered with major clients to activate in Atlanta, a critical region for engaging key audiences to increase market share.

"Atlanta sits at the center of cultural influence in this country," said Jasmine Flowers Mazyck, one of two managing partners at the agency. "As a longtime resident and proud alumna of Spelman College, the University of Georgia, and Leadership Georgia, where I also served as program chair, I've seen how this city's communities, its creators and its cultural impact shape the way brands show up in the marketplace. Leading this office is an opportunity to tap into decades of relationships and service and help write FCG's next chapter from right here in Atlanta."

In addition to its work with GAMOA, FCG's regionally based client roster includes Atlanta Life Insurance Company, a historic Black-owned insurer, originally founded by Alonzo Herndon and now owned by NBA legend and businessman Earvin "Magic" Johnson. According to Flowers Mazyck, the agency will be focused on generating new business with more Georgia-based companies, organizations and government entities as well as global brands with interest in the Atlanta market.

Now in its 35th year, FCG provides innovative public relations, social media, experiential and fully integrated marketing services that reach, respect and resonate with multicultural consumers -- trendsetters who shape culture and drive the total market with $7 trillion in buying power. The agency has partnered with more than 100 companies and brands across a myriad of industries, including AT&T, Bally's, Brown-Forman, Citibank, Ferrero North America, Foot Locker, Honda, Illinois Lottery, Lawry's, Mary Kay Cosmetics, McDonald's, MillerCoors, Nielsen, Nike, P&G, Walgreens, Wells Fargo, and other blue-chip clients. More information can be found at explorefcg.com and on social media @exploreFCG.

Media Contact:

Nicole Flowers

312.228.8821

[email protected]

SOURCE Flowers Communications Group