Flowers Communications Group Wins 22 Awards as It Celebrates 28 Years in Business

"It's very gratifying to have been in business for 28 years, and winning these prestigious awards certainly amplifies the great, results-oriented work that FCG continues to do to connect brands with multicultural consumers," says Michelle Flowers Welch, FCG's Founder and CEO. "As experts in multicultural marketing and the growing diversity and inclusion space, we are committed advocates for communications campaigns that are more inclusive, thoughtful, and attuned to today's rapidly changing marketplace."

Showcasing FCG's excellence in the diversity and inclusion space, the agency received a Gold Bulldog Award for its development and execution of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago's D&I campaign titled, BEBOLD&INSPIRE. Celebrating the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations, the Bulldog Awards is also the only public relations awards program judged exclusively by journalists. FCG was also awarded at this year's Publicity Club of Chicago's Golden Trumpet Awards and Public Relations Society of America Chicago Skyline Awards, gaining recognition for seven of its client campaigns and one agency campaign. Winning a total of 13 awards at the two events, FCG continues to bridge the gap between iconic brands and multicultural consumers with bold, creative and authentic programs that respect the cultural nuances of African American, Hispanic and Asian consumers, who now represent 40% of the U.S. population and have an impressive buying power of $3.2 trillion.

FCG's 2019 awards include:

AT&T: Believe Chicago – Publicity Club of Chicago Gold Trumpet, Media Relations; PRSA Chicago Award of Excellence, Multicultural Public Relations and the National Association of Black Journalists Awards Finalist, PR and Marketing Campaigns, Business Services

Believe – Publicity Club of Chicago Gold Trumpet, PRSA Chicago Award of Excellence, and the National Association of Black Journalists Awards Finalist, Chicago Park District: "A Chi Kid" Video – Publicity Club of Chicago Silver Trumpet, Video ; PRSA Chicago Award of Excellence, Online Videos

"A Chi Kid" Video – Publicity Club of Chicago Silver Trumpet, ; PRSA Chicago Award of Excellence, Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago : BEBOL D&I NSPIRE – Bulldog Awards, Gold, Best Diversity/Inclusion Campaign ; Publicity Club of Chicago Gold Trumpet, Internal Communications or Branding ; PRSA Chicago Skyline Award, Best Use of Branded Content, Financial Services and PR Daily's Corporate Social Responsibility Award, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

BEBOL NSPIRE – Bulldog Awards, Gold, ; Publicity Club of Chicago Gold Trumpet, ; PRSA Chicago Skyline Award, and PR Daily's Corporate Social Responsibility Award, Flowers Communications Group: Hispanic Heritage Month Blog Series – Publicity Club of Chicago Silver Trumpet, Website/Online Content

Hispanic Heritage Month Blog Series – Publicity Club of Chicago Silver Trumpet, Illinois Lottery: "Draw, Play, Win" Summer Experiential Activation – Publicity Club of Chicago Silver Trumpet, Special Events and PRNews' Platinum Awards Finalist, Event Marketing

"Draw, Play, Win" Summer Experiential Activation – Publicity Club of Chicago Silver Trumpet, and PRNews' Platinum Awards Finalist, Jack Daniel's : National Whiskey Sour Day – Publicity Club of Chicago Silver Trumpet, Special Events ; PRSA Chicago Award of Excellence, Special Events, Consumer Products

National Whiskey Sour Day – Publicity Club of Chicago Silver Trumpet, ; PRSA Chicago Award of Excellence, NIKE Chicago : Summer of Basketball – Publicity Club of Chicago Gold Trumpet, Media Relations ; PRSA Chicago Award of Excellence, Multicultural Public Relations ; PRNews' Platinum PR Awards Finalist, Multicultural Campaign and the National Association of Black Journalists Award, PR and Marketing Campaigns, Business Services

Summer of Basketball – Publicity Club of Chicago Gold Trumpet, ; PRSA Chicago Award of Excellence, ; PRNews' Platinum PR Awards Finalist, and the National Association of Black Journalists Award, The Black McDonald's Operators Association of Chicago and Northwest Indiana : "Black Panther" Screening – PRSA Chicago Award of Excellence, Multicultural Public Relations

"Black Panther" Screening – PRSA Chicago Award of Excellence, Chicago CityKey: PRNews' Digital Awards Finalist, Public Affairs

While it's been an outstanding year for the agency and its clients, two of FCG's trailblazing young professionals also received high honors. Senior account executive Brienna LaCoste was named the 2019 PRSA Chicago Young Professional of the Year. Senior account executive Daniela Chavez Lira was named one of Publicity Club of Chicago's 30 Under 30.

"One of our agency's core values is to cultivate the next generation of communications professionals," Flowers Welch said. "So, of course I am extremely proud to see our young pros develop and grow in their knowledge, skills and abilities. Both of these award winners are destined to achieve great things in our industry, and I'm excited to be a part of their journey."

For more updates and information on Flowers Communications Group, visit explorefcg.com

About Flowers Communications Group

Flowers Communications Group is a national, multicultural communications company headquartered in Chicago. Founded in 1991 by Michelle Flowers Welch, FCG's mission is to provide quality public relations, social media, experiential and integrated marketing services that reach and respect ethnic audiences and align with client partners' business objectives. FCG's current client partners include: American Honda, Brown-Forman Corporation, Chicago Park District, City of Chicago, Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Lottery, Ombudsman Educational Services and The Black McDonald's Operators Association of Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

