Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results
Feb 11, 2021, 16:30 ET
THOMASVILLE, Ga., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today reported financial results for the company's 53-week fiscal 2020 and 13-week fiscal fourth quarter ended January 2, 2021.
Fiscal 2020 Summary:
Compared to the prior year where applicable
- Sales increased 6.4% to $4.388 billion. The additional week contributed 1.8%.
- Net income decreased 7.4% to $152.3 million. Adjusted net income increased 36.1% to $278.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 23.4% to $521.7 million, representing 11.9% of sales, a 160-basis point increase.
- Diluted EPS decreased $0.06 to $0.72. Adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased $0.35 to $1.31. The additional week contributed $0.02.
Fourth Quarter Summary:
Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable
- Sales increased 11.5% to $1.023 billion. The additional week contributed 8.2%.
- Net income increased $53.6 million to $55.8 million. Adjusted net income increased 55.3% to $59.1 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 34.3% to $113.5 million, representing 11.1% of sales, a 190-basis point increase.
- Diluted EPS increased $0.25 to $0.26. Adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased $0.10 to $0.28. The additional week contributed $0.02.
(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.
CEO's Remarks:
"Our record results in this uncertain environment demonstrate the strength of our leading brands and the resiliency of our team," said Ryals McMullian, Flowers Foods' president and CEO. "I am pleased to report fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings above the high end of our guidance. The positive mix shift and the extra week boosted results, and our team leveraged those tailwinds by taking steps to maximize our performance in the near-term and beyond.
"We begin 2021 in a position of strength and expect to build upon our momentum by focusing on our four strategic pillars – developing our team, focusing on brands, prioritizing margins, and smart M&A," he continued. "Our digital initiative will be essential to enabling these priorities. This transformational effort will increase our operational agility, improve engagement with consumers, customers, and employees, and maximize the effectiveness of our business strategies."
McMullian added, "Our guidance for fiscal 2021 incorporates our expectation of some mix reversion during the year as the impact of the pandemic dissipates, as well as the potential for a higher promotional environment, back-half commodity headwinds, and investment to implement our digital initiative. Partly offsetting those factors are expected benefits from our brand investments and continued savings from portfolio optimization and operational efficiencies. We are investing in our business at a time when visibility may be more limited than normal, but it is clear that we are on the right path. Regardless of the demand environment in the coming years, our team is determined to drive performance in-line with our long-term financial targets."
For the 52-week Fiscal 2021, the Company Expects:
- Sales in the range of approximately $4.212 billion to $4.300 billion, representing a change of approximately -4.0% to -2.0%. This change includes a 1.8% reduction in sales due to one fewer week in fiscal 2021.
- Diluted EPS in the range of approximately $1.07 to $1.17. The effect of one fewer week in fiscal 2021 impacts EPS by approximately $0.02.
The company's outlook includes the following assumptions:
- Depreciation and amortization in the range of $133 million to $138 million
- Net interest expense of approximately $12 million
- An effective tax rate of approximately 24.0% to 24.5%
- Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 212.5 million shares
- Capital expenditures for the year in the range of $140 million to $150 million
Matters Affecting Comparability:
|
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share
|
For the 13 Week
|
For the 12 Week
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.01
|
Loss on inferior ingredients
|
NM
|
NM
|
Restructuring and related impairment charges
|
0.02
|
0.06
|
Project Centennial consulting costs
|
0.01
|
NM
|
ERP road mapping consulting costs
|
NM
|
—
|
Legal settlements
|
NM
|
0.10
|
Other lease termination gain
|
(0.01 )
|
—
|
Pension plan settlement gain
|
NM
|
—
|
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
|
$ 0.28
|
$ 0.18
|
NM - not meaningful.
Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Highlights
Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable
- Sales increased 11.5% to $1.023 billion.
- Percentage point change in sales attributed to:
- Pricing/mix: 7.7%, primarily driven by mix
- Volume: -4.4%
- Additional week: 8.2%
- Branded retail sales increased $124.5 million or 22.6% to $675.6 million, store branded retail sales decreased $3.7 million or 2.6% to $137.0 million, while non-retail and other sales decreased $15.5 million or 6.8% to $210.5 million. Excluding the additional week, branded retail sales increased 13.4%, store branded retail sales decreased 9.8%, and non-retail and other sales decreased 13.5%.
- Branded retail sales increased due to the positive mix shift to branded retail products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, new product introductions, improved promotional efficiency, and a reduction in product returns.
- Store branded retail sales decreased primarily due to volume declines as consumer purchasing shifted to branded retail products, and partly due to lost business as we implemented price increases to improve profitability.
- Non-retail and other sales declined primarily due to the impact of the pandemic on foodservice customers.
- Net income increased $53.6 million to $55.8 million. Adjusted net income increased 55.3% to $59.1 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 34.3% to $113.5 million, representing 11.1% of sales, a 190-basis point increase.
- Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) were 51.0% of sales, a 200-basis point decrease. These costs were lower as a percentage of sales due to positive shifts in mix from non-retail and store branded retail products to branded retail products. Ingredient and packaging costs declined due to the mix shift and lower product returns. Partially offsetting those declines were $4.1 million in appreciation bonuses paid to frontline workers.
- Selling, distribution and administrative (SD&A) expenses were 37.9% of sales, a 320-basis point decrease. Excluding matters affecting comparability, adjusted SD&A expenses were 37.9% of sales, a 10-basis point increase. Higher employee incentive costs, inclusive of appreciation bonuses paid to frontline workers of $2.0 million, an increase in distributor distribution fees due to a shift in product mix, and greater marketing expenses were the primary drivers of the increased costs. Partially offsetting the higher costs were lower logistics expenses, a $3.9 million reimbursement for indirect losses associated with receiving inferior yeast in a prior year, and a $2.3 million positive adjustment to the additional bad debt allowance recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 for certain of our foodservice customers.
- Depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $31.4 million, or 3.1% of sales, a 50-basis point decrease primarily due to increased sales.
Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return
For fiscal 2020, cash flow from operating activities increased by $87.5 million to $454.5 million, capital expenditures decreased $5.8 million to $97.9 million, and dividends paid increased $7.3 million to $167.3 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $307.5 million as of the end of fiscal 2020.
There are 6.2 million shares authorized for repurchase under the company's current share repurchase plan. The company expects to continue to make opportunistic share repurchases from time to time under this plan.
Pre-Recorded Management Remarks and Question and Answer Webcast
In conjunction with this release, Flowers Foods will post pre-recorded management remarks and a supporting slide presentation to its website. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) on February 12, 2021. The pre-recorded remarks and the webcast can be accessed at flowersfoods.com/investors and will be archived on the company's website.
About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2020 sales of $4.4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(000's omitted)
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
Assets
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$ 307,476
|
$ 11,044
|
Other Current Assets
|
502,300
|
515,165
|
Property, Plant & Equipment, net
|
699,393
|
717,822
|
Right-of-Use Leases, net
|
334,131
|
399,302
|
Distributor Notes Receivable (1)
|
204,839
|
226,348
|
Other Assets
|
14,722
|
12,644
|
Cost in Excess of Net Tangible Assets, net
|
1,260,162
|
1,295,451
|
Total Assets
|
$ 3,323,023
|
$ 3,177,776
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current Liabilities
|
$ 452,197
|
$ 463,431
|
Long-term Debt (2)
|
960,103
|
866,508
|
Right-of-Use Lease Liabilities (3)
|
345,762
|
404,503
|
Other Liabilities
|
191,967
|
179,904
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
1,372,994
|
1,263,430
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 3,323,023
|
$ 3,177,776
|
(1) Includes current portion of $28,427 and $27,709, respectively.
|
(2) Includes current portion of $0 and $3,730, respectively.
|
(3) Includes current portion of $51,908 and $60,982, respectively.
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
(000's omitted, except per share data)
|
For the 13 Week
|
For the 12 Week
|
For the 53 Week
|
For the 52 Week
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
Sales
|
$ 1,023,036
|
$ 917,759
|
$ 4,387,991
|
$ 4,123,974
|
Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs
|
521,577
|
485,960
|
2,196,142
|
2,155,709
|
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
|
387,709
|
377,196
|
1,693,387
|
1,575,122
|
Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients
|
107
|
376
|
107
|
(37 )
|
Restructuring and related impairment charges
|
4,848
|
17,482
|
35,483
|
23,524
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
31,379
|
32,884
|
141,384
|
144,228
|
Income from operations
|
77,416
|
3,861
|
321,488
|
225,428
|
Other pension (benefit) cost
|
(73 )
|
519
|
(74 )
|
2,248
|
Pension plan settlement and curtailment (gain) loss
|
(297 )
|
—
|
108,757
|
—
|
Interest expense, net
|
3,156
|
2,170
|
12,094
|
11,097
|
Income before income taxes
|
74,630
|
1,172
|
200,711
|
212,083
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
18,806
|
(1,047 )
|
48,393
|
47,545
|
Net income
|
$ 55,824
|
$ 2,219
|
$ 152,318
|
$ 164,538
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.72
|
$ 0.78
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
212,571
|
212,041
|
212,345
|
211,974
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(000's omitted)
|
For the 13 Week
|
For the 12 Week
|
For the 53 Week
|
For the 52 Week
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 55,824
|
$ 2,219
|
$ 152,318
|
$ 164,538
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from
|
Total non-cash adjustments
|
39,096
|
63,788
|
273,231
|
203,806
|
Changes in assets and liabilities and pension
|
(4,892 )
|
22,845
|
28,915
|
(1,392 )
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
90,028
|
88,852
|
454,464
|
366,952
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(29,659 )
|
(33,075 )
|
(97,929 )
|
(103,685 )
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
3,668
|
101
|
5,368
|
2,649
|
Other
|
4,586
|
987
|
18,569
|
3,943
|
Net cash disbursed for investing activities
|
(21,405 )
|
(31,987 )
|
(73,992 )
|
(97,093 )
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Dividends paid
|
(42,322 )
|
(40,188 )
|
(167,270 )
|
(159,987 )
|
Payment of contingent consideration
|
—
|
—
|
(4,700 )
|
—
|
Stock repurchases
|
—
|
—
|
(783 )
|
(7,054 )
|
Net change in debt borrowings
|
(50,000 )
|
(11,750 )
|
92,500
|
(114,250 )
|
Payments on financing leases
|
(222 )
|
(952 )
|
(6,715 )
|
(5,937 )
|
Other
|
5,566
|
101
|
2,928
|
3,107
|
Net cash disbursed for financing activities
|
(86,978 )
|
(52,789 )
|
(84,040 )
|
(284,121 )
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(18,355 )
|
4,076
|
296,432
|
(14,262 )
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
325,831
|
6,968
|
11,044
|
25,306
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 307,476
|
$ 11,044
|
$ 307,476
|
$ 11,044
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
Sales by Sales Class and Sales Bridge
|
(000's omitted)
|
Sales by Sales Class
|
For the 13 Week
|
For the 12 Week
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Branded Retail
|
$ 675,561
|
$ 551,110
|
$ 124,451
|
22.6 %
|
Store Branded Retail
|
137,021
|
140,724
|
(3,703 )
|
(2.6 )%
|
Non-Retail and Other
|
210,454
|
225,925
|
(15,471 )
|
(6.8 )%
|
Total Sales
|
$ 1,023,036
|
$ 917,759
|
$ 105,277
|
11.5 %
|
Sales by Sales Class
|
For the 53 Week
|
For the 52 Week
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Branded Retail
|
$ 2,912,096
|
$ 2,478,669
|
$ 433,427
|
17.5 %
|
Store Branded Retail
|
609,887
|
647,056
|
(37,169 )
|
(5.7 )%
|
Non-Retail and Other
|
866,008
|
998,249
|
(132,241 )
|
(13.2 )%
|
Total Sales
|
$ 4,387,991
|
$ 4,123,974
|
$ 264,017
|
6.4 %
|
Sales Bridge
|
For the 13 Week Period Ended January 2, 2021
|
Volume
|
Net
|
12 week vs. 12
|
Week 53
|
Total
|
Flowers Foods
|
(4.4 )%
|
7.7 %
|
3.3 %
|
8.2 %
|
11.5 %
|
Sales Bridge
|
For the 53 Week Period Ended January 2, 2021
|
Volume
|
Net
|
52 week vs. 52
|
Week 53
|
Total
|
Flowers Foods
|
(2.9 )%
|
7.5 %
|
4.6 %
|
1.8 %
|
6.4 %
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
(000's omitted, except per share data)
|
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share
|
For the 13 Week
|
For the 12 Week
|
For the 53 Week
|
For the 52 Week
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.72
|
$ 0.78
|
Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients
|
NM
|
NM
|
NM
|
NM
|
Restructuring and related impairment charges
|
0.02
|
0.06
|
0.13
|
0.08
|
Project Centennial consulting costs
|
0.01
|
NM
|
0.05
|
NM
|
ERP road mapping consulting costs
|
NM
|
—
|
0.02
|
—
|
Legal settlements
|
NM
|
0.10
|
0.03
|
0.10
|
Other lease termination gain
|
(0.01 )
|
—
|
(0.01 )
|
—
|
Executive retirement agreement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
NM
|
Canyon acquisition costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
NM
|
Pension plan settlement and curtailment (gain) loss
|
NM
|
—
|
0.38
|
—
|
Other pension plan termination costs
|
—
|
—
|
NM
|
—
|
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
|
$ 0.28
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 1.31
|
$ 0.96
|
NM - not meaningful.
|
Reconciliation of Gross Margin
|
For the 13 Week
|
For the 12 Week
|
For the 53 Week
|
For the 52 Week
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
Sales
|
$ 1,023,036
|
$ 917,759
|
$ 4,387,991
|
$ 4,123,974
|
Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs
|
521,577
|
485,960
|
2,196,142
|
2,155,709
|
Gross Margin excluding depreciation and amortization
|
501,459
|
431,799
|
2,191,849
|
1,968,265
|
Less depreciation and amortization for production activities
|
17,427
|
18,937
|
77,240
|
80,959
|
Gross Margin
|
$ 484,032
|
$ 412,862
|
$ 2,114,609
|
$ 1,887,306
|
Depreciation and amortization for production activities
|
$ 17,427
|
$ 18,937
|
$ 77,240
|
$ 80,959
|
Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution and
|
13,952
|
13,947
|
64,144
|
63,269
|
Total depreciation and amortization
|
$ 31,379
|
$ 32,884
|
$ 141,384
|
$ 144,228
|
Reconciliation of Selling, Distribution and Administrative Expenses to
|
For the 13 Week
|
For the 12 Week
|
For the 53 Week
|
For the 52 Week
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A)
|
$ 387,709
|
$ 377,196
|
$ 1,693,387
|
$ 1,575,122
|
Project Centennial consulting costs
|
(1,504 )
|
(784 )
|
(15,548 )
|
(784 )
|
ERP road mapping consulting costs
|
(1,284 )
|
—
|
(4,363 )
|
—
|
Legal settlements
|
(1,019 )
|
(29,150 )
|
(7,250 )
|
(28,014 )
|
Other lease termination gain
|
4,066
|
—
|
4,066
|
—
|
Executive retirement agreement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(763 )
|
Canyon acquisition costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(22 )
|
Other pension plan termination costs
|
—
|
—
|
(133 )
|
—
|
Adjusted SD&A
|
$ 387,968
|
$ 347,262
|
$ 1,670,159
|
$ 1,545,539
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
(000's omitted, except per share data)
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
For the 13 Week
|
For the 12 Week
|
For the 53 Week
|
For the 52 Week
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
Net income
|
$ 55,824
|
$ 2,219
|
$ 152,318
|
$ 164,538
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
18,806
|
(1,047 )
|
48,393
|
47,545
|
Interest expense, net
|
3,156
|
2,170
|
12,094
|
11,097
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
31,379
|
32,884
|
141,384
|
144,228
|
EBITDA
|
109,165
|
36,226
|
354,189
|
367,408
|
Other pension (benefit) cost
|
(73 )
|
519
|
(74 )
|
2,248
|
Pension plan settlement and curtailment (gain)
|
(297 )
|
—
|
108,757
|
—
|
Other pension plan termination costs
|
—
|
—
|
133
|
—
|
Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients
|
107
|
376
|
107
|
(37 )
|
Restructuring and related impairment charges
|
4,848
|
17,482
|
35,483
|
23,524
|
Project Centennial consulting costs
|
1,504
|
784
|
15,548
|
784
|
ERP road mapping consulting costs
|
1,284
|
—
|
4,363
|
—
|
Legal settlements
|
1,019
|
29,150
|
7,250
|
28,014
|
Other lease termination gain
|
(4,066 )
|
—
|
(4,066 )
|
—
|
Executive retirement agreement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
763
|
Canyon acquisition costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
22
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 113,491
|
$ 84,537
|
$ 521,690
|
$ 422,726
|
Sales
|
$ 1,023,036
|
$ 917,759
|
$ 4,387,991
|
$ 4,123,974
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
11.1 %
|
9.2 %
|
11.9 %
|
10.3 %
|
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense (Benefit) to Adjusted Income Tax Expense
|
For the 13 Week
|
For the 12 Week
|
For the 53 Week
|
For the 52 Week
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
$ 18,806
|
$ (1,047 )
|
$ 48,393
|
$ 47,545
|
Tax impact of:
|
Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients
|
27
|
95
|
27
|
(9 )
|
Restructuring and related impairment
|
1,212
|
4,414
|
8,871
|
5,940
|
Project Centennial consulting costs
|
376
|
198
|
3,887
|
198
|
ERP road mapping consulting costs
|
321
|
—
|
1,091
|
—
|
Legal settlements
|
255
|
7,238
|
1,813
|
6,951
|
Other lease termination gain
|
(1,017 )
|
—
|
(1,017 )
|
—
|
Executive retirement agreement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
193
|
Canyon acquisition costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6
|
Pension plan settlement and curtailment
|
(75 )
|
—
|
27,189
|
—
|
Other pension plan termination costs
|
—
|
—
|
33
|
—
|
Adjusted income tax expense
|
$ 19,905
|
$ 10,898
|
$ 90,287
|
$ 60,824
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
(000's omitted, except per share data)
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
|
For the 13 Week
|
For the 12 Week
|
For the 53 Week
|
For the 52 Week
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
January 2, 2021
|
December 28, 2019
|
Net income
|
$ 55,824
|
$ 2,219
|
$ 152,318
|
$ 164,538
|
Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients
|
80
|
281
|
80
|
(28 )
|
Restructuring and related impairment charges
|
3,636
|
13,068
|
26,612
|
17,584
|
Project Centennial consulting costs
|
1,128
|
586
|
11,661
|
586
|
ERP road mapping consulting costs
|
963
|
—
|
3,272
|
—
|
Legal settlements
|
764
|
21,912
|
5,437
|
21,063
|
Other lease termination gain
|
(3,049 )
|
—
|
(3,049 )
|
—
|
Executive retirement agreement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
570
|
Canyon acquisition costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
16
|
Pension plan settlement and curtailment (gain) loss
|
(222 )
|
—
|
81,568
|
—
|
Other pension plan termination costs
|
—
|
—
|
100
|
—
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 59,124
|
$ 38,066
|
$ 277,999
|
$ 204,329
SOURCE Flowers Foods, Inc.