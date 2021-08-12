Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today reported financial results for the company's 12-week second quarter ended July 17, 2021.

Second Quarter Summary:

Compared to the prior year second quarter where applicable

Sales decreased 0.8% to $1.017 billion compared to record results in the prior year period that were driven by the pandemic.

compared to record results in the prior year period that were driven by the pandemic. Net income decreased 2.7% to $56.4 million . Adjusted net income decreased 1.7% to $68.8 million .

. Adjusted net income decreased 1.7% to . Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased 5.0% to $122.1 million . Adjusted EBITDA represented 12.0% of sales, a 50-basis point decrease.

decreased 5.0% to . Adjusted EBITDA represented 12.0% of sales, a 50-basis point decrease. Diluted EPS decreased $0.01 to $0.26 . Adjusted diluted EPS(1) decreased $0.01 to $0.32 .

(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.

CEO's Remarks:

"Flowers' strong second quarter performance reflects the power of our leading brands and our sustained investment in sales growth and network optimization," said Ryals McMullian, Flowers Foods' president and CEO. "We are delivering results well ahead of pre-pandemic levels as we continue to grow our market share, and I thank our team for their perseverance in navigating the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

"By executing on our four strategic pillars – developing our team, focusing on brands, prioritizing margins, and smart M&A – we are continuing to develop the structure and capabilities necessary to achieve our goals," he continued. "I have never been more optimistic about Flowers' potential. We have taken important steps forward and remain committed to achieving our financial targets and creating shareholder value in the current year and beyond."

For the 52-week Fiscal 2021, the Company Expects:

Sales in the range of approximately $4.256 billion to $4.300 billion , representing a decrease of approximately 2.0% to 3.0% compared to the prior year period. The new guidance represents an increase over prior guidance of approximately $4.234 billion to $4.300 billion . This change includes a 1.8% reduction in sales due to one fewer week in fiscal 2021.

to , representing a decrease of approximately 2.0% to 3.0% compared to the prior year period. The new guidance represents an increase over prior guidance of approximately to . This change includes a 1.8% reduction in sales due to one fewer week in fiscal 2021. Diluted EPS in the range of approximately $1.17 to $1.22 , an increase over prior guidance of $1.10 to $1.17 . The effect of one fewer week in fiscal 2021 impacts EPS by approximately $0.02 .

The company's outlook is based on the following assumptions:

Depreciation and amortization in the range of $135 million to $140 million

to Net interest expense of approximately $8 million

An effective tax rate of approximately 24.5%

Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 213 million shares

Capital expenditures for the year in the range of $125 million to $135 million

Matters Affecting Comparability:

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share





For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 12 Week

Period Ended





July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.26



$ 0.27

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





0.02

Business process improvement consulting costs



0.05





—

Acquisition consideration adjustment



0.01





—

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





0.04

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.32



$ 0.33



Consolidated Second Quarter Operating Highlights

Compared to the prior year second quarter where applicable

Sales decreased 0.8% to $1.017 billion compared to record results in the prior year period driven by the pandemic.

compared to record results in the prior year period driven by the pandemic. Percentage point change in sales attributed to:

Pricing/mix: 3.1%



Volume: -3.9%

Branded retail sales decreased $14.1 million or 2.0% to $674.7 million , store branded retail sales decreased $13.6 million or 9.4% to $131.0 million , while non-retail and other sales increased $19.1 million or 9.9% to $211.5 million .

or 2.0% to , store branded retail sales decreased or 9.4% to , while non-retail and other sales increased or 9.9% to . Branded retail sales decreased primarily due to difficult prior year comparisons, partially offset by favorable price/mix.



Store branded retail sales decreased primarily due to volume declines as consumer purchasing shifted to branded retail products.



Non-retail and other sales increased compared to weak sales in the prior year period due to the pandemic.

Net income decreased $1.6 million to $56.4 million due primarily to lower operating income, partly offset by a lower tax rate and lower interest expense. Adjusted net income decreased 1.7% to $68.8 million .

to due primarily to lower operating income, partly offset by a lower tax rate and lower interest expense. Adjusted net income decreased 1.7% to . Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.0% to $122.1 million , representing 12.0% of sales, a 50-basis point decrease.

, representing 12.0% of sales, a 50-basis point decrease. Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) were 49.5% of sales, a 20-basis point increase. These costs increased as a percentage of sales due to moderating sales and increased returns of unsold products, partially offset by $1.5 million of start-up costs in the year-ago period related to the conversion of our Lynchburg, Virginia facility to an organic bakery. Rising commodity costs were partially offset by positive price/mix and improved promotional efficiency.

of start-up costs in the year-ago period related to the conversion of our facility to an organic bakery. Rising commodity costs were partially offset by positive price/mix and improved promotional efficiency. Selling, distribution and administrative (SD&A) expenses were 40.1% of sales, a 140-basis point increase, impacted by higher business process improvement consulting costs. Excluding matters affecting comparability, adjusted SD&A expenses were 38.4% of sales, a 30-basis point increase from the prior year period. Higher logistics costs and an increased investment in marketing were partly offset by lower distributor distribution fees, due to the mix shift, and higher scrap income.

Depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $31.6 million , or 3.1% of sales, a 10-basis point decrease.

Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return

Year-to-date, through the second quarter of fiscal 2021, cash flow from operating activities decreased by $52.4 million to $223.4 million, capital expenditures increased $11.7 million to $58.3 million, and dividends paid increased $4.4 million to $87.0 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $292.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

There are 6.1 million shares that remain authorized for repurchase under the company's current share repurchase plan. The company expects to continue to make opportunistic share repurchases from time to time under this plan.

Pre-Recorded Management Remarks and Question and Answer Webcast

In conjunction with this release, Flowers Foods will post pre-recorded management remarks and a supporting slide presentation to its website. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) on August 13, 2021. The pre-recorded remarks and the webcast can be accessed at flowersfoods.com/investors and will be archived on the company's website.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2020 sales of $4.4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this filing and certain other written or oral statements made from time to time by Flowers Foods, Inc. (the "company", "Flowers Foods", "Flowers", "us", "we", or "our") and its representatives that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our future financial condition and results of operations and the ultimate impact of the novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") on our business, results of operations and financial condition and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions we believe are reasonable. Forward-looking statements are based on current information and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected. Certain factors that may cause actual results, performance, liquidity, and achievements to differ materially from those projected are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") and may include, but are not limited to, (a) unexpected changes in any of the following: (1) general economic and business conditions; (2) the competitive setting in which we operate, including advertising or promotional strategies by us or our competitors, as well as changes in consumer demand; (3) interest rates and other terms available to us on our borrowings; (4) energy and raw materials costs and availability and hedging counter-party risks; (5) relationships with or increased costs related to our employees and third-party service providers; (6) laws and regulations (including environmental and health-related issues); and (7) accounting standards or tax rates in the markets in which we operate, (b) the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and measures taken in response thereto, including additional variants of the virus and the efficacy and distribution of vaccines, on our business, results of operations and financial condition, which are highly uncertain and are difficult to predict, (c) the loss or financial instability of any significant customer(s), including as a result of product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, (d) changes in consumer behavior, trends and preferences, including health and whole grain trends, and the movement toward more inexpensive store branded products, (e) the level of success we achieve in developing and introducing new products and entering new markets, (f) our ability to implement new technology and customer requirements as required, (g) our ability to operate existing, and any new, manufacturing lines according to schedule, (h) our ability to execute our business strategies which may involve, among other things, (1) the integration of acquisitions or the acquisition or disposition of assets at presently targeted values, (2) the deployment of new systems and technology, and (3) an enhanced organizational structure, (i) consolidation within the baking industry and related industries, (j) changes in pricing, customer and consumer reaction to pricing actions, and the pricing environment among competitors within the industry, (k) disruptions in our direct-store-delivery distribution model, including litigation or an adverse ruling by a court or regulatory or governmental body, or other regulatory developments, that could affect the independent contractor classifications of the independent distributors, (l) increasing legal complexity and legal proceedings that we are or may become subject to, (m) labor shortages and turnover or increases in employee and employee-related costs, (n) the credit, business, and legal risks associated with independent distributors and customers, which operate in the highly competitive retail food and foodservice industries, (o) any business disruptions due to political instability, pandemics, armed hostilities, incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, labor strikes or work stoppages, technological breakdowns, product contamination, product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, or the responses to or repercussions from any of these or similar events or conditions and our ability to insure against such events, (p) the failure of our information technology systems to perform adequately, including any interruptions, intrusions or security breaches of such systems or risks associated with the planned implementation of a new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system; and (q) regulation and legislation related to climate change that could affect our ability to procure our commodity needs or that necessitate additional unplanned capital expenditures. The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other disclosures made by the company (such as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or in company press releases) for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the company. Refer to Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors, of the Form 10-K and Part II, Item 1A., Risk Factors of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 17, 2021 for additional information regarding factors that could affect the company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made and are inherently uncertain. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update such statements, except as required by law. You are advised, however, to consult any further public disclosures by the company (such as in our filings with the SEC or in company press releases) on related subjects.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures such as, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization, free cash flow, and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Earnings are net income. The company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. The company believes that free cash flow provides investors a better understanding of the company's liquidity position. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods and non-operating factors (such as historical cost). EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness.

EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted income tax expense and adjusted SD&A, respectively, excluding the impact of asset impairment charges, Project Centennial consulting costs, business process improvement costs, lease terminations and legal settlements, acquisition-related costs, and pension plan settlements. Adjusted income tax expense also excludes the impact of tax reform. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges.

The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt to EBITDA is used as a measure of financial leverage employed by the company. Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization is used as a performance measure to provide additional transparent information regarding our results of operations on a consolidated and segment basis. Changes in depreciation and amortization are separately discussed and include depreciation and amortization for materials, supplies, labor and other production costs and operating activities.

Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs according to GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above.

The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(000's omitted)





July 17, 2021



January 2, 2021

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 292,270



$ 307,476

Other current assets



518,753





502,300

Property, plant and equipment, net



701,637





699,393

Right-of-use leases, net



345,087





334,131

Distributor notes receivable (1)



194,969





204,839

Other Assets



18,315





14,722

Cost in excess of net tangible assets, net



1,254,895





1,260,162

Total assets

$ 3,325,926



$ 3,323,023

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities

$ 454,168



$ 452,197

Long-term debt



889,878





960,103

Right-of-use lease liabilities (2)



358,671





345,762

Other liabilities



198,079





191,967

Stockholders' equity



1,425,130





1,372,994

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,325,926



$ 3,323,023





















(1) Includes current portion of $28,949 and $28,427, respectively. (2) Includes current portion of $55,599 and $51,908, respectively.

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations



(000's omitted, except per share data)





For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended





July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020



July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020

Sales

$ 1,017,309



$ 1,025,861



$ 2,319,477



$ 2,375,305

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



504,062





506,033





1,147,638





1,176,906

Selling, distribution and administrative expenses



407,707





396,904





909,680





918,939

Loss on inferior ingredients



—





—





122





—

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





10,535





—





10,535

Depreciation and amortization expense



31,619





33,180





73,005





77,843

Income from operations



73,921





79,209





189,032





191,082

Other pension (benefit) cost



(93)





(72)





(218)





71

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss



—





—





—





116,207

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





16,149





—

Interest expense, net



1,070





2,869





5,271





6,183

Income before income taxes



72,944





76,412





167,830





68,621

Income tax expense



16,586





18,493





39,817





16,474

Net income

$ 56,358



$ 57,919



$ 128,013



$ 52,147

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.26



$ 0.27



$ 0.60



$ 0.25

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



213,056





212,284





212,897





212,192



Flowers Foods, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



(000's omitted)





For the 12 Week Period Ended



For the 12 Week Period Ended



For the 28 Week Period Ended



For the 28 Week Period Ended





July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020



July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:































Net income

$ 56,358



$ 57,919



$ 128,013



$ 52,147

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:































Total non-cash adjustments



40,766





49,862





96,604





193,513

Changes in assets and liabilities and pension contributions



28,311





61,828





(1,187)





30,134

Net cash provided by operating activities



125,435





169,609





223,430





275,794

Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(30,992)





(24,894)





(58,270)





(46,594)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



252





590





2,411





1,452

Acquisition of trademarks



(10,200)





—





(10,200)





—

Other



3,086





5,342





9,088





9,363

Net cash disbursed for investing activities



(37,854)





(18,962)





(56,971)





(35,779)

Cash flows from financing activities:































Dividends paid



(44,539)





(42,342)





(87,042)





(82,628)

Payment of contingent consideration



—





—





—





(4,700)

Stock repurchases



—





—





(1,058)





(783)

Net change in debt borrowings



—





(61,250)





(81,858)





142,500

Payments on financing leases



(443)





(1,720)





(866)





(3,900)

Other



(899)





1,544





(10,841)





(1,986)

Net cash (disbursed for) provided by financing activities



(45,881)





(103,768)





(181,665)





48,503

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



41,700





46,879





(15,206)





288,518

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



250,570





252,683





307,476





11,044

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 292,270



$ 299,562



$ 292,270



$ 299,562



Flowers Foods, Inc.

Sales by Sales Class and Sales Bridge



(000's omitted)

Sales by Sales Class

For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 12 Week

Period Ended





















July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 674,749



$ 688,869



$ (14,120)





(2.0) % Store Branded Retail



131,022





144,574





(13,552)





(9.4) % Non-Retail and Other



211,538





192,418





19,120





9.9 % Total Sales

$ 1,017,309



$ 1,025,861



$ (8,552)





(0.8) %



Sales by Sales Class

For the 28 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended





















July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 1,536,622



$ 1,579,950



$ (43,328)





(2.7) % Store Branded Retail



293,462





334,858





(41,396)





(12.4) % Non-Retail and Other



489,393





460,497





28,896





6.3 % Total Sales

$ 2,319,477



$ 2,375,305



$ (55,828)





(2.4) %







Sales Bridge

For the 12 week period ended July 17, 2021

Volume

Net Price/Mix

Total Sales Change Flowers Foods

(3.9)%

3.1%

(0.8)%











For the 28 week period ended July 17, 2021

Volume

Net Price/Mix

Total Sales Change Flowers Foods

(5.6)%

3.2%

(2.4)%

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



(000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share





For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended





July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020



July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.26



$ 0.27



$ 0.60



$ 0.25

Loss on inferior ingredients



—





—



NM





—

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





0.02





—





0.03

Business process improvement consulting costs



0.05





—





0.06





—

Legal settlements



—





—





—





0.01

Acquisition consideration adjustment



0.01





—





0.01





—

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





0.04





—





0.04

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss



—





—





—





0.41

Other pension plan termination costs



—





—





—



NM

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





0.06





—

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.32



$ 0.33



$ 0.73



$ 0.74

NM - not meaningful.







































































Reconciliation of Gross Margin





For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended





July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020



July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020

Sales

$ 1,017,309



$ 1,025,861



$ 2,319,477



$ 2,375,305

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)



504,062





506,033





1,147,638





1,176,906

Gross Margin excluding depreciation and amortization



513,247





519,828





1,171,839





1,198,399

Less depreciation and amortization for production activities



17,814





18,113



$ 40,944



$ 42,371

Gross Margin

$ 495,433



$ 501,715



$ 1,130,895



$ 1,156,028

Depreciation and amortization for production activities

$ 17,814



$ 18,113



$ 40,944



$ 42,371

Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution and administrative activities



13,805





15,067





32,061





35,472

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 31,619



$ 33,180



$ 73,005



$ 77,843







Reconciliation of Selling, Distribution and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted SD&A





For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended





July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020



July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020

Selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A)

$ 407,707



$ 396,904



$ 909,680



$ 918,939

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





(5,584)





—





(8,976)

Business process improvement consulting costs



(13,205)





—





(18,163)





—

Legal settlements



—





—





—





(3,220)

Acquisition consideration adjustment



(3,400)





—





(3,400)





—

Other pension plan termination costs



—





—





—





(133)

Adjusted SD&A

$ 391,102



$ 391,320



$ 888,117



$ 906,610



Flowers Foods, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



(000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended





July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020



July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020

Net income

$ 56,358



$ 57,919



$ 128,013



$ 52,147

Income tax expense



16,586





18,493





39,817





16,474

Interest expense, net



1,070





2,869





5,271





6,183

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





16,149





—

Depreciation and amortization



31,619





33,180





73,005





77,843

EBITDA



105,633





112,461





262,255





152,647

Other pension (benefit) cost



(93)





(72)





(218)





71

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss



—





—





—





116,207

Other pension plan termination costs



—





—





—





133

Loss on inferior ingredients



—





—





122





—

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





5,584





—





8,976

Business process improvement consulting costs



13,205





—





18,163





—

Legal settlements



—





—





—





3,220

Acquisition consideration adjustment



3,400





—





3,400





—

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





10,535





—





10,535

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 122,145



$ 128,508



$ 283,722



$ 291,789

Sales

$ 1,017,309



$ 1,025,861



$ 2,319,477



$ 2,375,305

Adjusted EBITDA margin



12.0 %



12.5 %



12.2 %



12.3 %





Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense





For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended





July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020



July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020

Income tax expense

$ 16,586



$ 18,493



$ 39,817



$ 16,474

Tax impact of:































Loss on inferior ingredients



—





—





31





—

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





1,396





—





2,244

Business process improvement consulting costs



3,301





—





4,541





—

Legal settlements



—





—





—





805

Acquisition consideration adjustment



850





—





850





—

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





2,634





—





2,634

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss



—





—





—





29,052

Other pension plan termination costs



—





—





—





33

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





4,037





—

Adjusted income tax expense

$ 20,737



$ 22,523



$ 49,276



$ 51,242



Flowers Foods, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



(000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income





For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended



For the 28 Week

Period Ended





July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020



July 17, 2021



July 11, 2020

Net income

$ 56,358



$ 57,919



$ 128,013



$ 52,147

Loss on inferior ingredients



—





—





91





—

Project Centennial consulting costs



—





4,188





—





6,732

Business process improvement consulting costs



9,904





—





13,622





—

Legal settlements



—





—





—





2,415

Acquisition consideration adjustment



2,550





—





2,550





—

Restructuring and related impairment charges



—





7,901





—





7,901

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss



—





—





—





87,155

Other pension plan termination costs



—





—





—





100

Loss on extinguishment of debt



—





—





12,112





—

Adjusted net income

$ 68,812



$ 70,008



$ 156,388



$ 156,450







Reconciliation of Earnings per Share - Full Year Fiscal 2021 Guidance



Range Estimate Net income per diluted common share

$1.04 to $1.09 Business process improvement consulting costs

0.06

0.06 Loss on inferior ingredients

NM

NM Acquisition consideration adjustment

0.01

0.01 Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.06

0.06 Adjusted net income per diluted common share



$1.17 to $1.22

NM - not meaningful.

