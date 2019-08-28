Flowers Foods To Webcast Presentation At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, will webcast its presentation from the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 4, at 3:45 p.m. ET. Representing Flowers will be Ryals McMullian, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Kinsey, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer.

The presentation will be webcast live at www.flowersfoods.com/investors/events-and-presentations via the Barclays presentation webcast link. The webcast will be also archived at that link.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2018 sales of $4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

