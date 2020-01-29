"Flowers Say It Best" In New Teleflora Valentine's Day Campaign

Launching today across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter, the playful 15-second and 6-second spots optimized for social media show humorous scenarios that result when other gifts— a teddy bear , a box of chocolates , and a BFF mug —do the talking.

"Americans are participating in Valentine's Day more than ever before," said Danielle Mason, vice president of consumer marketing, Teleflora. "Whether you're celebrating love's special holiday with your significant other, family, best gal pal, or yourself, gifting a Teleflora Valentine's Day bouquet, thoughtfully hand-arranged and hand-delivered by a local florist, is the perfect expression of love and appreciation."

The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, in partnership with director Lorena Medina and led by executive creative director Mayumi Tatsuta. "On Valentine's Day, there are so many gift-giving options that compete for the spotlight," said Tatsuta. "The best way to cut through the clutter and show your love in a meaningful way is by gifting a thoughtful Teleflora bouquet, because flowers say it best."

"Flowers Say It Best" is an extension of Teleflora's overarching "Love Out Loud" brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. This Valentine's Day, celebrate all the unique ways to Love Out Loud by gifting a stunning Teleflora bouquet—always made by hand and hand-delivered by a local florist, and ready to be enjoyed the moment it arrives at the door.

Teleflora's new Valentine's Day bouquet lineup includes:

(All Valentine's Day arrangements are now available for sale on Teleflora.com in standard, deluxe or premium size options.)

Teleflora's Radiantly Rouge Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $79.99)

Take your Valentine's breath away with this beautiful and bold bouquet of lush red roses, white Asiatic lilies, red carnations, and green accents. This striking arrangement is presented in a bright red mirrored ceramic vase that will make this Valentine's Day red hot.

Teleflora's Pretty In Quartz Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $109.99)

Make your Valentine swoon with this masterpiece of red roses, pink Asiatic lilies, red carnations, pink limonium, and green accents. Inspired by the rose quartz gemstone that symbolizes love, this precious arrangement is nestled in a pink gradient-toned hand-blown art glass vase that will be cherished for years to come.

Teleflora's Playfully Pink Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $54.99)

Let the blushing begin with this sweet arrangement that is delivered in an artisanal pink ceramic vase decorated with a charming "loved" heart ornament that can be displayed all year long. Anyone, including your Galentines, will be tickled pink to receive this cheerful bouquet bursting with pink roses, red alstroemeria, pink carnations, and soft green accents.

Teleflora's Ooh La Ombre Bouquet (Available on Teleflora.com for $59.99)

Impress your friends, family, and significant other with this modern showstopper featuring red roses, pink alstroemeria, pink carnations, and green accents set in a hand-blown glass cube with a metallic red ombre finish. This statement-making bouquet will steal the show this Valentine's Day.

Love Out Loud this Valentine's Day and make your loved ones feel special with a Teleflora bouquet. To place your order for a beautiful floral arrangement made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist, please visit www.teleflora.com.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your "Love Out Loud®" with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. By tapping over 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. For more, visit: www.teleflora.com, or follow us on Instagram and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment.

