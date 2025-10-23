Flowfinity + AI Enhanced Workflows Elevate Field Service Delivery and Boost Customer Satisfaction

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Inc., a leader in no-code business process management and workflow automation, now supports new AI integrations designed to help field service teams increase productivity, improve service quality, and deliver consistent documentation without disrupting existing processes.

Field service technicians arriving for a service call.

For over 25 years, Flowfinity has empowered organizations to build custom applications that streamline operations. Now, Flowfinity is enhancing field service execution by letting you embed Generative AI directly into everyday workflows—providing technicians with faster insights, real-time repair guidance, and automated reporting.

"We know field service firms are under constant pressure to deliver results with fewer resources," said Faraz Hasan, Sales Director at Flowfinity. "By combining our proven no-code platform with AI assistants, we give organizations a competitive edge by boosting technician productivity and reducing faulty repairs, which increases customer retention."

Early AI adopters in HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical services report measurable results, including a 15% increase in productivity and a 10% improvement in service effectiveness.

Technicians can now instantly access AI-summarized service records, avoiding wasted time and ensuring more accurate troubleshooting. Fault descriptions are analyzed in real time against past records, with AI recommending likely causes, fixes, and timelines.

Once a call is complete, service data captured in Flowfinity is automatically converted into branded, professional reports, reducing time spend on tedious paperwork.

Read the latest insights to learn how Flowfinity can help improve field service delivery.

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a business process improvement platform designed to help users deliver empowering solutions efficiently and effectively. For over 25 years, our software has helped leading organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, public sector agencies, and forward-thinking SMBs, innovate and grow.

Our clients utilize Flowfinity to boost productivity, improve operational visibility, and enhance communication among teams.

Media Contact:

Alex Puttonen

604-878-0008 ext. 2125

[email protected]

SOURCE Flowfinity Inc.