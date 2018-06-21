Flowfinity Announces a New MSP Program for Delivering Business Process Applications Faster

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc. today launched an MSP (Managed Service Provider) Program that helps their partners deliver end-to-end workflow solutions for clients, faster and more efficiently. Flowfinity combines a no-code approach with rich integration features, reducing app development time and costs for clients who are looking to digitally transform their business processes quickly.

Real-time dashboards built quickly with a point-and-click interface

All mobile forms, workflows and dashboards are built with a point-and-click interface. Flowfinity's one-click, cross-platform updates also allow business applications to be improved as frequently as business requirements change, and regulatory environments evolve. The applications are then instantly available through a web UI and native iOS and Android clients.

MSPs also have flexible deployment options to offer services to their clients. They can opt for scalability and rapid ramp-up time using Flowfinity cloud hosting, or have direct control over data and network security by running the system on-premises.

With Flowfinity, MSPs not only gain the benefits of a no-code app development platform, but also leverage an open API, deep links, callouts, and database access for full integration as required. This helps MSPs build solutions that operate seamlessly with their clients' existing ERP and CRM systems.

"Flowfinity provides both the front-end and back-end, while still allowing us to have full IT control to maintain system and data integrity," said Noah Mapstead, CTO, Peacekeeper Enterprises. "We are able to focus on building the right solution for our customer, rather than worry about the technology."

To learn more about Flowfinity's Managed Service Provider Program, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/company/managed-service-providers.aspx

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is flexible software for building end-to-end business process applications faster. It enables hands-on staff to create sophisticated workflow solutions with a point-and-click interface, not code, significantly reducing deployment time and maintenance costs of mobile applications. Based on a foundation of mobile technology, Flowfinity combines web-based application building tools, a cloud database, dashboard reporting, and cross-platform mobile apps for smartphones and tablets. Since 2000, Flowfinity has been used by top global organizations across industries to automate data flow and communication between field employees, office staff, partners and customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com.

Contact:

Lisa Nguyen

604-878-0008 x2124

197491@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowfinity-announces-a-new-msp-program-for-delivering-business-process-applications-faster-300670001.html

SOURCE Flowfinity Wireless Inc.

Related Links

https://www.flowfinity.com

