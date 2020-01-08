Flowfinity Enables Connections to External Applications and Databases for Simplified Access

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc. has today released an update that allows system administrators to more easily integrate Flowfinity applications and databases with external software using the Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interface (REST API).

Flowfinity is a no-code application configuration platform that empowers IT and business professionals to build sophisticated mobile data collection applications and workflows.

Flowfinity REST API configuration screen

Flexible, scalable REST API integration allows organizations to ensure data integrity and management by more efficiently synchronizing vital business data.

By simplifying integration between Flowfinity apps and other enterprise applications using REST API architecture, connections can be configured without code using popular automation tools such as Zapier and Microsoft Power Automate.

Flowfinity customers are now able to create closed-loop IT ecosystems, by configuring disparate business applications into unified business process management systems leveraging a central relational database. This dynamic data structure can drive the whole organization, whether hosted securely in the cloud or an on-premises server installation.

The resulting unified systems feature complete workflow processes that span multiple applications, all connected to provide a seamless experience for end users and more reliable data integrity for managers and admins.

Without adequate integration to enable these streamlined connections, organizations often end up with a collection of disconnected software systems that are confusing to use. This can lead to errors, data bottlenecks and process inefficiencies.

"Integration allows organizations to unify disparate systems and workflows," said Larry Wilson, VP Sales & Marketing, Flowfinity. "We are excited to extend our integration features that will empower businesses to streamline their operations and ensure better data management."

For more details about the latest Flowfinity software release, visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/apps/new-features.aspx

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code application configuration toolset used to digitize and automate custom business processes based on complex data models. Flowfinity empowers IT and business professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflows without committing the resources required to write and maintain code. Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, cloud database, advanced mobile data collection, interactive dashboards, process automations, and reliable integrations. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com

Media Contact:

Alex Puttonen

604-878-0008 ext. 2125

231491@email4pr.com

SOURCE Flowfinity Wireless Inc.