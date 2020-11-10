Flowfinity Extends COVID-19 Support Program to Boost Pandemic Response

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc. today announced the extension of their COVID-19 Response Support Program until December 31, 2021. This extension is intended to help organizations that continue to be affected by pandemic related operational challenges.

Starting January 1, 2021, all existing and new licenses issued under the support program to assist with COVID-19 challenges are billable at a 90% discount until the end of December 2021.

Organizations use Flowfinity to replace paper-based processes with digital workflows and database applications that allow office staff to securely share documents and records in real-time from remote work locations, while reducing the risk of sensitive data being lost or corrupted.

Clients are also deploying mobile apps to ensure employee safety and integrating custom solutions that help remote workers remain connected with each other and the information systems that drive productive business.

Program participants can also benefit from a host of pre-built remote work templates and a one-on-one consultation with Flowfinity Customer Success Experts to help get the most out of Flowfinity and deploy custom applications quickly.

'We are now delivering more than 100,000 meals weekly and as this crisis continues City Harvest will be needed more than ever to feed London's most vulnerable," Lauren Winningham, CEO, City Harvest London. "We would not have been able to do this without the ability to effectively direct our food rescue vans using Flowfinity."

If you would like to learn more or to apply for discounted licenses to help with your pandemic response efforts, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/support-program.aspx.

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code application configuration toolset used to digitize and automate custom business processes. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered IT and business professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflows without committing the resources required to write and maintain code. Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, cloud database, advanced mobile data collection, interactive dashboards, process automations, and reliable integrations. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/.

