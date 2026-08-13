Flowfinity Helps Business Leaders Prioritize AI Projects to Deliver Measurable ROI

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity, a no-code workflow automation platform for process improvers, today published new insights to help business leaders cut through AI hype and identify which potential projects are actually worth building.

How to score and potential AI projects that deliver real ROI.

Many organizations have no shortage of AI ideas, but a large share of initiatives still fail to deliver value. Projects that succeed focus on usefulness, reliability, safety and transparency. Flowfinity experts are sharing their techniques and a simple scoring framework to rank potential AI projects by weighing impact and feasibility against risk.

Often ideas get prioritized due to their appeal in the boardroom. Unfortunately, sometimes these initiatives actually score lower because insufficient or unstructured data, combined with unrealistic expectations of what AI can reliably do, drag down their feasibility.

Flowfinity's no-code platform can be a gamechanger. By giving teams a way to structure their data model to their own design and requirements, and then adding an AI-enhanced step to a workflow without programming, feasibility improves. Meanwhile Flowfinity's native role-based access permissions and human-in-the-loop review keep risk low.

"The prioritization method we utilize doesn't just rank ideas, it tells you why an idea isn't ready yet, which can be more useful than the score itself," said Larry Wilson, Vice President at Flowfinity. "For example a low feasibility score can point to things to fix: consolidate your data, standardize your inputs, close your integration gaps. Flowfinity can help you do that work first to ensure projects deliver AI that is useful, reliable and safe."

Read the latest Flowfinity insights to learn how to score and scope AI project ideas into a practical solution delivery roadmap.

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a business process automation platform helping organizations deliver innovative operational solutions. For 25 years, our software has empowered Fortune 500 companies, public sector agencies, and SMBs to boost productivity and improve operational visibility. Flowfinity lets teams automate workflows and embed AI assistance without code, helping you leverage AI in a useful, safe, reliable and transparent manner.

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SOURCE Flowfinity Inc.