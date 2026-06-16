Flowfinity Helps Stop AI Tool Sprawl to Drive Business Value

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity, a leading business process automation platform, is sharing new insights to help digital transformation leaders embed AI assistants into the workflows that drive their business. Drawing on experience moving AI pilots into production, their experts are providing operations and IT professionals with practical advice on how to reduce AI tool sprawl and get better results from AI investments.

A technician consults Flowfinity AI assistant on tablet device.

As executives push for real returns from AI, many organizations are struggling to translate ideas into impact. Frontline teams resist adoption or, worse, turn to standalone AI tools that operate outside your systems. The result is a fragmented sprawl of shadow AI, inconsistent outputs, and underwhelming results from an otherwise promising technology.

Flowfinity is uniquely positioned to help organizations address these challenges by embedding AI directly into the operational workflows where work already happens. With Flowfinity, users don't need to switch apps, and AI is constrained to your trusted data and processes for improved consistency.

"Standalone AI tools rarely move the needle for field services teams. The real value comes when AI shows up at the moment of decision, inside the workflows your people already use, with the right context to be reliable," said Larry Wilson, Vice President, Flowfinity. "Our platform gives you the structure needed to scale AI assistance with greater reliability, while keeping humans-in-the-loop for full control."

Read Flowfinity's latest insights to learn how to successfully embed AI assistants inside the workflows that drive your business.

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a business process automation platform helping organizations deliver innovative operational solutions. For 25 years, our software has empowered Fortune 500 companies, public sector agencies, and SMBs to boost productivity and improve operational visibility. Flowfinity Actions lets teams automate workflows and embed AI assistance without code.

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SOURCE Flowfinity Inc.