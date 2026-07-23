Flowfinity Actions Update Brings AI Assistance and Advanced GIS Capabilities to Assist Field Operations Teams

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity, a leading business process automation platform, today announced a major update with the release of Flowfinity Actions 26.1. Expanded AI assistant capabilities and enhanced UI tools let users find, capture, and act on information faster, while reducing manual effort and errors. Increased accuracy and clarity reduce friction between the field and office to help teams make better decisions.

Flowfinity's new dashboard with upgraded mapping functionality.

Organizations facing challenges scaling AI can now include a virtual user lookup view that tracks whether a record was updated by an AI agent via MCP or a human user. This gives IT administrators more control to ensure the compliance and traceability of automated processes, making it easier to embed AI where it's most useful, reliable and safe.

For field teams and GIS professionals, Flowfinity Actions now delivers enterprise-grade geospatial data collection capabilities that empower users with a faster, more accurate way to capture geocode-verified location data at the point of work. Importantly, Actions provides a richer and more accessible common entry point for all GIS data with more sophisticated process automation capabilities than existing mobile survey tools so you can connect location data directly to the workflows that drive your business.

Operations leads and supervisors will benefit from updates to the dashboard UI that make it easier to monitor activity and act without having to dig through individual records. Range visualizations in charts now support icons, labels, and dimension lines to help quickly interpret time-series operational data. An improved scheduler with resource filtering and ordering helps managers assess workloads and prioritize assignments.

For all users, lookup fields now display multiple related data points in line with hover preview cards and a fast type-ahead dropdown, surfacing the right context automatically and reducing time spent navigating between screens. Administrators can also now enforce configurable password expiration policies to meet organizational security requirements.

"Flowfinity has always been about helping businesses achieve continuous improvement," said Larry Wilson, Vice President. "With this new release, we're giving IT leaders a more reliable foundation to embed AI assistance, field teams improved tools to work with GPS-accurate location data, and managers better visibility into operations, all on one platform."

To learn more or test drive the platform, visit flowfinity.com.

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a business process automation platform helping organizations deliver innovative operational solutions. For 25 years, our software has empowered Fortune 500 companies, public sector agencies, and SMBs to boost productivity and improve operational visibility. Flowfinity Actions lets teams automate workflows and embed AI assistance without code.

Media Contact:

Alex Puttonen

604-878-0008

[email protected]

SOURCE Flowfinity Inc.