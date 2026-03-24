Flowfinity Celebrates 10 Years of Infrastructure Partnership with Cogent Communications

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Inc, a leading no-code workflow automation platform, is proud to celebrate 10 years of partnership with Cogent Communications, a Tier 1 global Internet Services Provider, in providing a secure network for their clients' needs.

Flowfinity logo in data stream.

Over the past decade, Cogent has played a critical role in supporting Flowfinity's growing SaaS infrastructure by delivering consistent, high-performance connectivity. As Flowfinity continues to scale its service to enterprise, public sector, and SMB customers worldwide, dependable network performance remains essential to ensuring uninterrupted operations.

When Flowfinity initially evaluated its network infrastructure requirements, they prioritized performance and reliability. While their infrastructure strategy includes multiple providers, Cogent has remained a constant due to their ability to consistently exceed expectations.

"Having trust and confidence in your infrastructure partner is important to us," said Olga Sboychakova, President at Flowfinity. "That is where Cogent really shines. No carrier has delivered us so many years of proven performance and close attention to our needs."

Cogent continues to provide Flowfinity with reliable, low-latency connectivity supported by a robust global backbone. As Flowfinity has grown, Cogent's expanded network reach and superior routing efficiency have enabled the delivery of highly responsive and reliable service to customers in North America and around the world.

As Flowfinity continues to expand their platform capabilities with AI-assisted workflows and native IoT integration, they look forward to building on this strong foundation to ensure reliable and responsive service to their growing customer base.

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a business process improvement platform helping users deliver innovative solutions. For 25 years, our software has empowered Fortune 500 companies, public sector agencies, and SMBs to boost productivity and improve visibility into operations. Flowfinity lets you automate your workflows and embed AI assistance without code.

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SOURCE Flowfinity Inc.