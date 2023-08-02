Flowfinity Launches Streams, a Cutting-Edge Time Series Database Optimized for High Volume IoT Data

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Inc., an industry leading no-code platform, today announced the launch of 'Flowfinity Streams', a state-of-the-art time series database optimized to ingest and store massive amounts of machine generated IoT data with full compatibility with their flagship Flowfinity Actions software for workflow automation and data visualization.

As industrial IoT applications continue to expand exponentially in the enterprise, organizations typically face a couple of common challenges:

Flowfinity Streams

Firstly, programming IoT hardware and sensors to be compatible with core ERP and SCADA systems can be difficult and expensive. Flowfinity has solved this by introducing the M1 Controller which provides out of the box compatibility with all Flowfinity no-code software.

Secondly, once hardware and software is configured for an IoT asset monitoring solution, how do you collect and store the data so that it can be analyzed and actioned on easily to provide value?

Flowfinity Streams is designed to rapidly ingest and store massive amounts of time series data, collected from IoT sensors and other automated data sources, using significantly less space than traditional relational data storage models.

Capable of storing billions of data records, Flowfinity Streams features an optimized ingestion engine that can process a CSV file containing over 100 million records in minutes, greatly reducing processing time and resource use with superior data processing capability.

Although very capable as a stand-alone solution, the true power of Streams is unlocked by its seamless integration with Flowfinity Actions to merge machine and human driven workflows. Streams can trigger processes from incoming data and launch workflows in Flowfinity Actions via software automation robots when thresholds are reached, or other business rules are triggered.

For example, if monitoring sensor data from industrial equipment in a manufacturing or utilities setting to optimize runtime and maintenance schedules, Streams is used to accumulate usage statistics. When a threshold is reached, Streams will pass that variable to Actions where a software robot will create a preventative maintenance work order and notify the appropriate team members.

Once the maintenance has been completed Actions will automatically reset the variable in the Stream time series, setting the stage for the next maintenance period and ensuring maximum return from your key assets.

Streams data can also be visualized in interactive operational dashboards to help make informed decisions, this includes step charts which allow you to easily see data that changes but remains static between changes for conditional monitoring of equipment status, as well as in maps. You'll know precisely when a machine went offline or exceeded its optimal thresholds and for how long.

Flowfinity Streams elevates the data collection, workflow automation, and analysis capabilities of our no-code solutions to help streamline your business processes for greater productivity and ROI.

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code platform used by business analysts and process improvers across industries to deliver business process applications, based on four pillars of data management: accurate data collection, interactive data visualization, workflow automation and IoT integration.

Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, SQL database, process automation robots, advanced data collection including IoT data streaming capability, interactive reporting dashboards, and reliable system integrations.

