Flowfinity Provides Flexible Pricing Model with Access Tokens

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc., a proven platform for building and automating business process applications without programming, today released a new software update that introduces token-based access and expanded user management features. Using tokens, fees only apply when an application transaction is made, whereas read-only access is free. This update allows organizations to economically extend business process participation to all key stakeholders, both internal and external.

Flowfinity access tokens

Tokens grant temporary app authorization to clients, contractors, or staff, without the need for a license. Tokens are billed on a per transaction basis, instead of flat monthly fees, allowing organizations to economically provide access to infrequent or short-term users. These include customers filling out satisfaction surveys, vendors approving invoices, and contractors signing off on completed work.

The expanded user management features allow organizations to automate or selectively distribute user administration capability. For example, regional group leaders can create and manage their own sets of application users within pre-defined rules. This is valuable for organizations with multiple business units or departments, or when group members change frequently such as seasonal workers.

"Together, user management apps and access tokens provide flexibility to better manage large sets of users who need ad hoc access to business applications," said Larry Wilson, VP Sales & Marketing, Flowfinity. "We're excited to launch features that enable key individuals to be engaged in business workflows but do not require daily application access, thus, minimizing those associated costs."

Other features introduced in Flowfinity's no-code software update include:

Event Journal to view all record transactions, token usage and application and dashboard publishing activities with one glance

Multi-group app publishing functionality to ensure updates are made across entire complex systems

New Configure tab design that groups all core system functionality in a simplified menu for improved user experience

Plus more

For more details about Flowfinity's latest software release, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/apps/new-features.aspx

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code application configuration toolset used to digitize and automate custom business processes. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered IT and business professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflows without committing the resources required to write and maintain code. Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, cloud database, advanced mobile data collection, interactive dashboards, process automations, and reliable integrations.

For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/ .

Media Contact:

Lisa Nguyen

(604) 878-0008 ext. 2124

[email protected]

SOURCE Flowfinity Wireless Inc.

Related Links

http://www.flowfinity.com

